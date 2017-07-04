Stevie Ryan (Photo: The CW)

Viral video star Stevie Ryan dies

Viral video star Stevie Ryan is dead at the age of 33, reports Page Six. She died by hanging inside her home on July 1, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office’s website. Her last tweet was in remembrance of her grandfather on June 30. “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.” Beneath the message, followers flooded the departed TV personality’s page with shock at her death. One user tweeted, “Just saw the horrible news. Sorry you were having a rough time Stevie. RIP beautiful girl.” Another: “Goodbye sweetheart. I’m sorry it came to this. Rest in heaven.” Ryan was outspoken about her struggle with depression on social media and created and co-hosted a podcast about depression called “Mentally Ch(ill)” with Kristen Carney. The California native gained fame on YouTube with her impersonations of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Amy Winehouse, and Justin Bieber. She then got her own sketch comedy show on VH1, “Stevie TV” and co-hosted a relationship talk show with Brody Jenner.

Rumer Willis is 6 months sober

Actress and singer Rumer Willis, 28, recently celebrated a life-changing milestone, announcing on Instagram that she’s six months sober, according to Page Six. “I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself,” the actress shared alongside a seemingly makeup-free selfie. “Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months Sobriety.” “Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.” She refrained from specifying which substance(s) she had been using. As for her famous family, Rumer’s mother, Demi Moore, entered treatment in the 1980s for drug and alcohol abuse, while her father, Bruce Willis, has had a tumultuous relationship with alcohol over the years.

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 31st birthday

Lindsay Lohan quietly celebrated her 31st birthday in Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday, Page Six reports. She was surrounded by 15 friends at Santa Marina, a luxury resort on the Grecian island. The resort staff got in on the action and presented her with a boat-shaped cake. An insider tells Page Six that she purposely opted for a quiet affair instead of a blow-out bash. “She wanted to have something low-key, just fun with close friends, no stress, just good times,” the source said.

