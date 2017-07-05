Country singer Willie Nelson is part of the Outlaw Music Festival on Saturday. (Photo: Chris Schwegler)

our picks

UNCLE SAM JAM

at Civic Center Park

This free family-friendly festival has a carnival, petting zoo, monster truck rides and live music. Headliners include heavy metal band Ratt on Friday and country rocker Uncle Kracker on Saturday. Friday also brings a fireworks display. 4-11 p.m. Thurs., 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Free. I-75 and West Road, Woodhaven. unclesamjamfest.com.

SMOKEY ROBINSON

at Chene Park

Detroit native, famed record producer, songwriter, performer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson comes home for a concert at Chene Park. His latest release was 2014’s “Smokey & Friends,” featuring duets with famous buddies such as Elton John, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Steven Tyler. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $36 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

METALLICA

at Comerica Park

Heavy-metal pioneers Metallica bring their WorldWired Tour to Detroit with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat. The tour, which kicked off last fall, is in support of the band’s 10th studio album “Hardwired... to Self-Destruct.” 6 p.m. Wed. $140.50 and up. 2100 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 962-4000.

big shows

THURSDAY

Walk Off the Earth with Zaya at Majestic Theatre, pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $29. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Slightly Stoopid with Iration, J. Boog and the Movement at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 5:30 p.m. Fri. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25-$75 pavilion, $20 lawn. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Corky Laing plays Mountain at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Robert Cray Band at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, blues, 8 p.m. Fri. $39.50 and up. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

Kings X with Tiles at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SATURDAY

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Lukas Nelson at Joe Louis Arena, country/rock/roots, 3:30 p.m. Sat. $39.50-$129.50. 19 Steve Yzerman, Drive. (313) 471-6611.

1059. KISS-FM Kiss Fest with Guy, Teddy Riley and Aaron Hall, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge and After 7 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, R&B/pop, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $43.50-$103.50 pavilion, $29 lawn. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, blues, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25-$75 pavilion, $20 lawn. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

SUNDAY

Mercyme with Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews and Jimi Cavity at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Christian pop, 6 p.m. Sun. $44-$95 pavilion, $29.50 lawn. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic and DJ Zone and more at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic, 7 p.m. Sun. $22. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $36-$100.50 pavilion, $31 lawn. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Bettye LaVette at the Ark, soul/R&B, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Boz Scaggs and Michael McDonald at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $35-$99.50 pavilion, $30 lawn. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock/pop, 8 p.m. Tues. $149 pavilion, $46 lawn. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

Maysa with Alex Bugnon at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys with Nolan the Ninja at Magic Stick, electronic/hip-hop, 10 p.m. Wed. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

live music

THURSDAY

Fabulous Disasters, Bastards of Young and the JetBeats at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Myles Parrish at Shelter, pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Magic Bus at Heritage Park, classic rock, 7:30-9 p.m. Thurs. 1150 S. Canton Center, Canton. (734) 394-5460.

Michigan Rattlers at Otus Supply, Americana, 8 p.m. Thurs. $12-$17. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, classical, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $20, $12 child. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 576-5111.

FRIDAY

King Lil G at Shelter, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The Dustbowl Revival at the Ark, jazz/roots, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Talking Ear at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Inkster Summer Music Fest with Alexander Zonjic & Friends featuring Serieux, Straight Ahead and more, plus fireworks at Old City Hall, jazz, 1:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 27331 Inkster Road, Inkster. (734) 260-9672.

Joanna Connor, Nina & the Buffalo Riders and Scarlet Lies at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Brother Son, Legume and Grainger at Small’s Bar, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $7-$10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Five Pound Snap, Citizen Smile, Dude and the Dropout at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. No cover. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Sean Dobbins Modern Jazz Messengers at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Inkster Summer Music Fest with Daryl Beebe, Alex Brown, Clarence Jackson, Toni Booker and more at Old City Hall, jazz/Gospel, 11 a.m. Sun. Free. 27331 Inkster Road, Inkster. (734) 260-9672.

Professor James Dapogny, Ragtime Jon Milan, Matthew Ball and Bill Meyer at United Methodist Church of Ferndale, blues/jazz, 2 p.m. Sun. $10, free for kids. 22331 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 658-8506.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Asia Tour Send-Off Concert at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. Free. Reserve a seat at dso.org. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Diana, Nicholas Krgovich and Little Animal at Marble Bar, electronic/pop, 8 p.m. Sun. $10 in advance, $12 day of. 1501 Holden, Detroit. (313) 338-3674.

MONDAY

Lung, Harlow, Hoss Burley and Bogart at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

TUESDAY

Rockin’ Pianos with Jimmy T and the Heck at Shorty’s Bar & Grill, rock, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. No cover. 4769 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. (248) 674-1155.

Devour the Day, Sons of Texas, Year of the Locust, No Resolve and Inkless at Pike Room, metal, 7 p.m. Tues. $13. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

WEDNESDAY

Tetrarch at the Ritz, metal, 7 p.m. Wed. $10. 24300 Hoover, Warren. (586) 756-6140.

Jazz on Ave featuring Alexander Zonjic and Friends at Dearborn City Hall Park, jazz, 7-9 p.m. Wed. Free. 13615 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 943-3141.

clubs/djs

SATURDAY

Cancer Zodiac Birthday Edition with Boyz 2 Hyp3, DJ Branno and JD Raveman at Bleu, 10 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 1540 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 974-7799.

SUNDAY

Paxahau presents “All Day I Dream of Detroit” with Lee Burridge and Oona Dahl at TV Lounge, 3 p.m. Sun. $15. 2548 Grand River, Detroit. paxahau.com.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Trevor Smith with Darryl Earl and Alex Price at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Theatre Nova, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

“Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967” at Matrix Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 students. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599.

Tim Joyce with Kevin Kramis at Holly Hotel Comedy Club, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$15. 110 Battle Alley, Holly. (248) 634-5208.

SATURDAY

“The Dinner Detective” murder-mystery dinner show at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 6 p.m. Sat. $60. 850 Tower, Troy. thedinnerdetective.com.

Mike Stanley at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

Lady Parts Justice League with Lizz Winstead at Magic Bag, 7 p.m. Sun. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Detroit Air Sex Championships improv comedy show at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Sun. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

visual arts/film

FRIDAY

“Interpretations II: Growing Old on the Street” featuring works of 20 Detroit-area artists based on photographs by legally blind photographer Tim Tonachella at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 7-9:30 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through July 30. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300.

SATURDAY

Faygo Movie Night in the D with “Sully” at Campus Martius, 8 p.m. Sat. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 962-0101 or downtowndetroitparks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Wyandotte Street Art Fair, 10 a.m. Wed.-July 15. Free. Downtown Wyandotte. wyandottestreetartfair.org.

etc.

SATURDAY

Power Health Kids event with fitness demos, games, giveaways, health information and more at Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, noon-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 8806 Mack, Detroit. (313) 244-7457.

THIS WEEKEND

Palmer Woods Home & Garden Tour in Palmer Woods, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $25 in advance, $30 day of. Tour begins at 1791 Wellesey, Detroit. palmerwoods.org.

