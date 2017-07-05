Founders KBS bourbon barrel aged stout will be featured with dinner at Slow’s in Detroit’s Corktown on July 13. (Photo: Slow’s Bar BQ)

Upcoming food and drink events

Craft Cocktail Competition at Samaritas Senior Living: Local bartenders are invited to compete to come up with the “Sam-a-Rita,” a new cocktail named after the Samaritas Senior Living community. 3:30 p.m. July 12. Free. 6257 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. (248) 723-6275.

Five Year Vertical KBS Tasting and Food Pairing at Slow’s Bar BQ: A ticket includes a 2-ounce sample of Founders Brewing Co.’s KBS years 2013-2017. The rare beer is paired with off-the-menu items like campfire vegetables with bourbon butter, burnt ends in coffee barbecue sauce and more. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 13. $50. 2138 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 962-9828.

The Big Three of White Wine Grapes at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Wine expert Michael Schafer discusses chardonnay, riesling and sauvignon blanc with six wines to taste. 7-9 p.m. July 13. $35. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

North American Belgian Beer Festival at Ashley’s Westland: The largest beer festival in America that showcases only Belgian beers. 7-11 p.m. July 14, and 2-6 p.m. July 15. $40, $70 both days. 7525 N. Wayne, Westland. NABBF.com.

Bloody Mary Battle at Brownie’s on the Lake: To celebrate its Sunday Bloody Mary bar with 15 garnishes and toppings, Brownie’s is hosting a Blood Mary recipe contest. Sign up via Yelp (yelp.com/events/st-clair-shores-yelps-bloody-mary-battle-on-the-nautical-mile) to compete, or just show up at the finals to cheer on the contestants. 7-9 p.m. July 19. No cover. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080.

The Joys of Gin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about gin with beverage expert Michael Schafer and sample six varieties. 7-9 p.m. July 20. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: Tickets go on sale Thursday for this 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry. 5-9 p.m. July 21 and 1-6 p.m. July 22. mibeer.com/summer-festival.

Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival at Campus Martius: This family-friendly event has a “barbecue row” and a Moscow Mule tent, plus live music, art and activities for kids. 5-11 p.m. July 28, noon-11 p.m. July 29 and noon-8 p.m. July 30. Free admission, 800 Woodward, Detroit. foodartmusicfest.com.

Ribs & R&B Music Festival at Hart Plaza: Enjoy barbeque from area chefs and restaurants, plus live music like Sheila E and Atlantic Starr. Aug. 11-13. Free admission before 2 p.m., $5 after; VIP seating $45-$90. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

Cheeseburger in Caseville: This 10-day event celebrates different cheeseburger styles, and also pays tribute to songwriter Jimmy Buffet. Event schedule is TBA. Aug. 11-20. Caseville. cheeseburgerincasevillefest.com

Howell Melon Festival: Live entertainment, the 40th annual Melon Run, train rides, car show, kids events and more. Aug. 18-20. howellmelonfestival.com

Melody Baetens

