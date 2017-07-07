Smokey Robinson comes home to Chene Park on Saturday. (Photo: Chris Pizzello / AP)

1. Art in the Park in Downtown Plymouth: For nearly 40 years Plymouth has hosted this creativity smorgasbord featuring paintings, jewelry, fiber art, glass, woodwork, photography and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free; shuttle from lot is $3. Park at 41100 Plymouth, Plymouth. artinthepark.com.

2. Smokey Robinson at Chene Park: Detroit native, famed record producer, performer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson comes home for a concert at Chene Park. His latest release was 2014’s “Smokey & Friends,” featuring duets with famous buddies like Elton John, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and Steven Tyler. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $36 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

3. Lady Parts Justice League at Magic Bag: An evening of frank and funny talk about all things feminist. This touring stand-up comedy show is hosted by Lizz Winstead, co-creator of “The Daily Show,” and features Maysoon Zayid, founder of the Arab-American Comedy Festival, plus comedians and performers Jessica Care Moore, Alex English, Joyelle Nicole and sketch comedy group Buzz Off, Lucille. 7 p.m. Sunday. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Melody Baetens

