A handful of the upcoming film’s stars answered fan questions on Friday during a question and answer session

Will Poulter and Anthony Mackie star in the upcoming film "Detroit." (Photo: Annapurna Pictures)

The cast of “Detroit” participated in a Twitter Q&A on Friday, and talked about everything from how filming the movie affected them, to who ate the most on set.

Cast members Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Ben O’Toole, Tyler James Williams, Joseph David-Jones, Laz Alonso, Malcolm D. Kelley, Leon Thomas and Peyton Alex Smith were among those who participated in the live chat from Twitter’s offices in Los Angeles. They replied to Twitter users who used the hashtag #Detroitcast and responded with both written and video replies.

When asked the toughest part of filming the movie’s riot scenes, Alonso answered, “the hardest part is probably not just playing it for the sake of being angry, but more playing the frustration behind the reasons why they were out there in the first place.”

Smith said the movie, which is directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow and opens Aug. 4, is likely to make people feel a range of emotions.

“This movie’s going to make you cry, for sure,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking. But it’s history, it’s something that we need to talk about, and I guess to start the healing process between races in America. But it’s definitely a powerful movie, it’s going to make you feel a lot of feelings, not just sad. It’s going to make you laugh, it’s going to make you happy, it’s going to make you want to stand up and make something happen.”

Cast member Joseph David-Jones said he hopes “Detroit” brings people together. “I hope that it inspires some sort of community and helps with empathizing with not only our cause, but something that’s an American cause,” he said. “It’s an issue of race, and I think that’s not just a black issue, I think it’s an American issue and I think it’s a human issue.”

“Detroit,” will celebrate its world premiere at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on July 25. The film screened to some critics in New York this week and early word is positive, according to reports.

Here are a handful of video replies from Friday’s “Detroit” cast Twitter chat. (And if you’re wondering who ate the most on set, Dever says it was her.)

Thanks for all the great questions 🔥 #DETROITcast signing off! pic.twitter.com/A1McG8UnFO — DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 7, 2017

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uUixSq