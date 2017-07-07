Janis Joplin performs “Ball and Chain” in the documentary “Monterey Pop” being shown at the Detroit Film Theatre. (Photo: Detroit Film Theatre)

Saturday

a.m. Historic Fort Wayne Coalition features a vintage baseball tournament as part of its summer events at the Fort. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free admission, but donations will be accepted. Parking is $5 per vehicle. 6325 W. Jefferson (at the foot of Livernois), Detroit. Visit historicfortwaynecoalition.com.

p.m. PuppetART Theater presents “Banana for Turtle.” Witness the tricky situations as a monkey, a parrot, a python and an elephnat wait for their friend Turtle. 2 p.m. Sat. $15 adults, $10 children, and $8 for workshop participation. 25 E. Grand River, downtown Detroit. (313) 961-7777.

p.m. As part of its outdoor screenings of award-winning films on Saturday nights during summer months, Campus Martius Park presents “Sully,” about Captain Chesley Sullenberger, nicknamed “Sully,” who saved the lives of 155 passengers when he glided his disabled plane onto the frigid Hudson River. Movie-goers are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages permitted in the park. 8 p.m. Sat. Free. Woodward and Fort, downtown Detroit. Visit downtowndetroit.org.

Saturday/Sunday

a.m. Celebrate summer in Detroit’s 102-year-old Palmer Woods neighborhood. Seven gardens of homeowners will be open to explore. The tour begins at 1791 Wellesley in the Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour Tent (Enter from Seven Mile at Woodston, west of Woodward.) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Tickets for both days are: $25 advance, $30 day of event, $10 ages 12-18, $20 for bicylists, and free for children 11 and younger. In historic Palmer Woods, Seven Mile-Woodward area. Tickets available at palmerwoods.org.

p.m. Don’t miss the presentation of the 50th anniversary of the Monterey Pop festival at Detroit Film Theatre. The film, titled “Monterey Pop,” features Janis Joplin’s performance of “Ball and Chain.” 7, 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 2, 4:30 p.m. Sun. $9.50 general, $7.50 DIA members, seniors and students with I.D. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900.

p.m. Lawrence Street Gallery presents “Summer Invitational ‘17,” an exhibit featuring the newest work by local artists. More than 60 works in two-and-three dimensional media, as well as new work by member artists, will be displayed. Noon-5 p.m. Sat. and 1-5 p.m. Sun. 22620 Woodward, Ferndale. Call (248) 544-0394.

Sunday

p.m. See the Matrix Theatre Company’s closing performance of “Dream Deferred: Detroit, 1967.” 3 p.m. Sun. $20 general, $15 seniors 65-plus, students, active military and veterans. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. Visit matrixtheatre.org.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uTvwUo