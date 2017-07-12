Buy Photo Art, music and food are available in Wyandotte. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

our picks

WYANDOTTE STREET ART FAIR

in Downtown Wyandotte

More than 200,000 people are expected at this longstanding art, music and food event. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Saturday. Music goes until 11 p.m. Downtown Wyandotte. wyandottestreetartfair.org.

CONCERT OF COLORS

in Midtown Detroit

This annual, diverse music event continues through Sunday with a main stage at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center on Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include the 10th annual Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue (8 p.m. Saturday) and Sweet Honey in the Rock (5:30 p.m. Sunday). 3711 Woodward, Detroit. concertofcolors.com.

PIG & WHISKEY

in Downtown Ferndale

Even if you aren’t in to whiskey, bourbon, Scotch, ribs, pulled pork and bacon, this outdoor street fair offers vegan fare from GreenSpace Cafe and ice cream from Treat Dreams. The family-friendly event draws thousands with its live music lineup. Headliners are Electric Six on Friday night, Laith Al-Saadi closes out Saturday night, with Will Sessions on Sunday. 6 p.m.-midnight Fri., 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Free. Nine Mile and E. Troy at Woodward, Ferndale. pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.

CECE WINANS

at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Detroit native CeCe Winans comes through town with her first solo tour in more than a decade. The gospel singer will bring songs from her new album “Let Them Fall in Love.” 8 p.m. Fri. $30 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FESTA ITALIANA

at Freedom Hill County Park

Bring your appetite at this annual cultural event that includes 30 food vendors, a meatball tasting and a cannoli-eating contest. Burn off the carbs on the rock-climbing wall, bounce house or zip line. There’s also musical acts, including Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti from “America’s Got Talent.” 6 p.m. Fri., noon Sat. and 11 a.m. Sun. Free admission, $10 parking. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

big shows

THURSDAY

Wayne Brady at Caesars Windsor, comedy, 8 p.m. Thurs. $28.25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

FRIDAY

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live at Royal Oak Music Theatre, film/science, 6 and 9:30 p.m. Fri. 439.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Pouya, Ghostemane and Evan the Twerkgod at Crofoot Ballrom, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Chevrolet Rockin’ on the Riverfront with Night Ranger with Alexandria N’Transit at GM Plaza at GM Renaissance Center, rock, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Free admission, $5 parking. 100 Renaissance Center, Detroit. gmrencen.com/rockinontheriverfront.

Jason D. Williams at Magic Bag, rock/boogie, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Kenny Rogers at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, country, 8 p.m. Fri. $20 lawn, $25-$85 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

AFI and Circa Survive at Fillmore Detroit, punk, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

American Football with William Tyler at Majestic Theatre, indie rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $27.50. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Postmodern Jukebox and Straight No Chaser at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $29.95 lawn, $39.95-$79.95. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

The Grass Roots at Meadow Brook Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $85. 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Thurston Moore Group with Shells at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$25. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. mocadetroit.org.

Rik Emmett of Triumph and Dave Dunlop at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $30. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

Ron Funches at Magic Bag, comedy, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $25 lawn, $39.50-$125 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Junior Brown at the Ark, country/Americana, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers with Peter Wolf at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $39.50 lawn, $45-$150 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $25 lawn, $35-$69.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

OneRepublic with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $25 lawn, $25-$120 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Roy Ayers at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

live music

THURSDAY

Smooth Jazz Cruise with Alexander Zonjic on Detroit Princess, 5-7 p.m. boarding, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Aug. 17. $59.95, $30 children (includes dinner). Board at the dock at 1 Civic Center Drive, Detroit. (877) 338-2628.

Riverfront Relaxin’ series with Larry Lee & Back in the Day Band with showing of “Coming to America” at West Riverfront Park, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1801 Jefferson, Detroit. detroitriverfront.org.

Glenn Jones at Trinosophes, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10-$15. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

In the Valley Below with Flagship at Loving Touch, pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Unlimited Head, Shallow Stairs and Web at Orchid Ferndale, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 141 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 336-8077.

Supersonic Blues featuring Robben Ford at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. Thurs. $60-$65. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

FRIDAY

Pancho Villa’s Skull with the Old Adage, Westside Rebellion, the Picassos and Scientific Sunshine at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Atmig, Eleanora, the Bruised Reed and Annika Quinn at PJ’s Lager House, pop/folk, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

The Lucid Furs album release party with All the Wild Children, the Faux Montreux and Bave at Ghost Light Hamtramck, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. 2314 Caniff, Detroit. planetant.com.

Hiroya Tsukamoto and Jason Dennie at Trinity House Theatre, acoustic, 8 p.m. Fri. $15, $12 subscribers. 38840 W. Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 464-6302.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Ark, blues/jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Nastia with Ted Krisko and Ghita Sisters at Magic Stick, electronic, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Crobot with Royal Thunder, Tripp ’N’ Dixie and White Shag at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $12. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Princess Nokia and Tunde Olaniran at El Club, pop, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

The End Electric, Bronze Mambas, Best Behavior and American Mustache at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

SUNDAY

Michigan Jazz Festival at Schoolcraft College, jazz, noon-9 p.m. Free. 18600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 462-4403 or michiganjazzfestival.org.

MONDAY

Classic Cars and Stars with Benny and the Jets at Mr. Mike’s Grill, rock, 4-7 p.m. Mondays. No cover. 6047 Wayne, Westland. (734) 729-6453.

Mt. Joy with Trevor Sensor at Marble Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $12. 1501 Holden, Detroit. (313) 338-3674.

TUESDAY

Comerica Java & Jazz concert with the Affair Group at Detroit Public Library, jazz, 6 p.m. Tues. Free. 5201 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 481-1300.

Rockin’ Pianos with Jimmy T and the Heck at Shorty’s Bar & Grill, rock, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. No cover. 4769 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. (248) 674-1155.

Cane Hill at Shelter, metal, 6:30 p.m. Tues. $12. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Hillsong Young & Free at NorthRidge Church, Christian music, 7 p.m. Tues. $22.95 and up. 49555 N. Territorial, Plymouth. (734) 414-7777.

Billy Bragg at the Ark, roots/spoken word, 7 p.m. Tues. $35 (includes hard copy of new book). 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Bent Knee with Earth Engine and the Paco Higdon Band at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

WEDNESDAY

Sasha Kasherko at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Sierra and Witches of God with Trigger and Seritas at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Wed. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club at Valentine Distilling Co., New Orleans-style jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. 161 Vester, Ferndale. (248) 629-9951.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Hockey — the Musical!” at City Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wed. (through Aug. 6). $39.50. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Ben Moore with Jeff Ford and Nate Arbruster at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Hamlet” with Shakespeare in Detroit at New Center Park, 7 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 2998 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. shakespeareindetroit.com.

“Fickle Love and Forbidden Fruit” at Barefoot Productions Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (also July 21-23). $17, $15 seniors and students. 240 N. Main, Plymouth. justgobarefoot.com.

Jordan Carlos at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $14 in advance, $16 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

Brina Hicks with Adam Minick at Holly Hotel Comedy Club, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$15. 110 Battle Alley, Holly. (248) 634-5208.

SUNDAY

Dean Delray with Ray Hollifield and Dave Malarsh at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Sun. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

“Constructs of Romantic Discord” by artist Torri Smith at Detroit Center for Design and Technology Gallery, 6-8 p.m. Thurs. reception, runs through Aug. 2. 4219 Woodward, Detroit. detroit.design

FRIDAY

Artist Gwen Joy at Fourteen East, 5-7 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through July 31. 15 E. Kirby, Detroit. (313) 871-0500.

SATURDAY

Artist Demonstration: Landscape Painting with Nivek Monet at Detroit Institute of Arts, noon-4 p.m. Sat. No charge. South lawn, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Faygo Movie in the D series with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at Campus Martius, 8 p.m. Sat. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com

SUNDAY

“The Fabric of Survival” at Janice Charach Gallery at Jewish Community Center, 1-5 p.m. Sun. opening reception, runs through Sept. 19. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. (248) 432-5579.

MONDAY

“Immiscible: The Fight Over Line 5” documentary screening at HopCat Detroit, 6 p.m. Mon. Free. 4265 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 769-8828.

ONGOING

2017 Michigan Fine Arts Competition winners at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. through Aug. 25. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. bbartcenter.org.

“Epicenter X: Saudi Contemporary Art” at Arab American National Museum, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 1. Museum admission is $4-$8, free for members. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Lavender Festival at Blake Farms, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $7 for 12 and older. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-5343.

SATURDAY

Escape to Belle Isle 5K/10K to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Detroit at Belle Isle, 8:30 a.m. Sat. $25-$35. 1 Sunset Drive, Detroit. escapetobelleisle.com.

The Scene Reunion — 30 Years Later at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m. Sat. $20. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. thescenereunion.com.

SUNDAY

Detroit Kite Festival at Belle Isle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. 1 Casino Way, Detroit. detroitkitefestival.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

