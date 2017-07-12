Tickets go on sale Friday for Jay Z’s Nov. 19 performance. (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

ON SALE THURSDAY

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10, $35-$50

ON SALE FRIDAY

Frankie Ballard, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 7, $22.50

J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 10, $20

Riff Fest 2017 with Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Pop Evil, Greta Van Fleet, Fozzy, Radkey and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 29, $55-199 pavilion, $25 lawn, $75 lawn four-pack

Mike Gordon, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 1, $25

Paul Cauthen, Shelter, Oct. 4, $15

Tori Amos, Michigan Theater, Oct. 31, $39.50-$99.50

The Infamous Stringdusters, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14, $20

Jay Z, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 19, ticket price TBA

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9, $39.50-$59.50

ON SALE NOW

Queen + Adam Lambert, The Palace of Auburn Hills, July 20

All Time Low, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 20

Primus with Clutch, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 20

Jim Gaffigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 21

J. Cole, The Palace of Auburn Hills, July 23

“Bring’ It,” Fox Theatre, July 23

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & the Lion, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 23

The Temptations and the Four Tops with the Spinners and the Stylistics, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 23

Tim and Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour, Royal Oak Music Theatre, July 23

Amos Lee and Lake Street Drive, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 24

Styx and Reo Speedwagon with Don Felder, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25

Kendrick Lamar with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., The Palace of Auburn Hills, July 26

Dashboard Confessional with All-American Rejects, Fillmore Detroit, July 26

The Aquabats, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 26

The Beach Boys with the Righteous Brothers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 27

Demetri Martin, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 28

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!,” Fox Theatre, July 28

War on the Catwalk, Fillmore Detroit, July 28

Piebald, Shelter, July 28

“WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour,” Joe Louis Arena, July 29

Bell Biv DeVoe, EnVogue and SWV, Chene Park, July 29

Kidz Bop Best Time Ever Tour, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 29

Neurosis and Converge, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 29

Korn with Stone Sour, Baby Metal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 30

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

Rancid and Dropkick Murphy’s with Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns, Freedom Hill, July 31

Banks, Majestic Theatre, July 31

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 1

Mary J. Blige, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 1

Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 1

Roger Waters, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Aug. 2

Gordon Lightfoot, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 2

Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 3

89X Birthday Bash with Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 3

Retro Futura with Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Lyle Lovett, Michigan Theater, Aug. 4

R. Kelly, Chene Park, Aug. 5

Fastball, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 5

Declan Mckenna, Magic Stick, Aug. 5

Linkin Park with Machine Gun Kelly, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 7

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 8

Better Than Ezra, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Aug. 8

Carlos Santana, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 9

Pentatonix, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 9

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10

Jackson Browne, Redford Theatre, Aug. 10

Tower of Power, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Aug. 10

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Idina Menzel, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11

Easton Corbin, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Aug. 11

Bruno Mars, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Aug. 12

The Chick Corea Elektric Band and Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 12

Rumors — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 12

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Kings of Leon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 14

Yes with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17

The Accidentals, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 17

“Robocop! The Musical,” City Theatre, Aug. 17-26

August Alsina, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 18

Chris Stapleton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 19

John Butler Trio, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 19

“Love Jones the Musical” with Keith Sweat, MC Lyte, Coko of SWV, Michel’le and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 20

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Rogers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 22

Rusted Root, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 24

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy with Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 25

The Music of Prince with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 25

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Chaka Khan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 26

The Juliana Theory, Majestic Theatre, Aug. 26

Wine and Craft Beer Festival, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 26-27

Depeche Mode, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 27

Lil Yachty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 28

SZA, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 30

2 Chainz, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 31

John Mayer, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

U2, Ford Field, Sept. 3

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Edgar Winter Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 3

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 8

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas with Chronixx, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8

Rockin’ Country Music Festival with Billy Ray Cyrus, the Railers, Old Dominion and more, Heritage Park, Sept. 8-9

Sublime with Rome and the Offspring, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 9

Tucker Beathart, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 9

Bryson Tiller, Masonic Temple Theatre, Sept. 14

Bayside, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 14

Paramore, Fox Theatre, Sept. 15

Danzig with Corrosion of Conformity, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 15

Tom Jones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 16

Four Year Strong, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 16

Gorillaz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 18

Kid Rock, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19-20

Sturgill Simpson, Fox Theatre, Sept. 19

Father John Misty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 19

J Balvin, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Steve Earle, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 21

VNV Nation, Shelter, Sept. 22

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 22

Bob Seger, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 23

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 23

All Star Comedy Festvial with Lavelle Crawford, Corey Holmcomb, JB Smoove, Earthquake and Smokey Suarez, Fox Theatre, Sept. 23

John Mulaney, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23, $29-$39

Marinella and Antonis Remos, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 24

The Cranberries, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 26

Beth Hart with Eric Gales, Michigan Theater, Sept. 26

Gogol Bordello, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 26

Afghan Whigs with Har Mar Superstar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 26

Ed Sheeran, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 27

Nick Murphy, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Collective Soul, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28

John Cleese live on stage for conversation and Q&A following screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit, Sept. 29

Glass Animals, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 29

Nothing More, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 29

The Devil Wears Prada with Veil of Maya, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 30

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

Against Me! with Bleached and the Dirty Nil, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 1

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 2

Alison Krauss and David Gray, Fox Theatre, Oct. 4

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 5

Pixies, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Hanson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Travis Tritt, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 10

Goldlink, Shelter, Oct. 10

Paul Weller, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 11

Tom Segura, Michigan Theater, Oct. 12

Gov’t Mule, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Toadies with Local H, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 13

Andy Mineo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 16

Andrew W.K., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 18

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

La Femme, Shelter, Oct. 22

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

Ben Folds, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Mutemath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 30

The Weeknd, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Tegan and Sara, Masonic Temple’s Cathedral Theatre, Nov. 5

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

The Shins, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

Slowdive, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 8

HIM, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 11

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

Odesza, Masonic Temple, Nov. 14

The Mountain Goats, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.

Ticket updates

The summer tour for #FOLLOWME has been postponed, including the Aug. 5 date at the Fox Theatre.

Rasputina has canceled its show at the Magic Bag on Aug. 11.

Refunds available at point of purchase for all shows.

Complied by Melody Baetens

