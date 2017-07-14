Dante Jones will appear as the title character in “Hamlet” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Chuk Nowak / Shakespeare in Detroit)

1. Pig & Whiskey in Downtown Ferndale

Even if you aren’t in to whiskey, bourbon, Scotch, ribs, pulled pork and bacon, this outdoor street fair offers vegan fare from GreenSpace Cafe and ice cream from Treat Dreams. The family-friendly event draws thousands with its live music lineup. Headliners Laith Al-Saadi on Saturday night and Will Sessions on Sunday. 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Free. Nine Mile and E. Troy at Woodward, Ferndale. pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.

2. “The Scene” Reunion — 30 Years Later at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center

Famed Detroit dance show “The Scene” will throw a party commemorating 30 years since the last airing in 1987. See vintage footage of the show and dance to live bands and DJs. There’s also a Prince look-alike contest. 6 p.m. Sat. $20. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. thescenereunion.com.

3. “Hamlet” with Shakespeare in Detroit at New Center Park

Watch Detroit actor Dante Jones star as the title character of this classic saga. 8 p.m. Sat. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 2998 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. shakespeareindetroit.com.

Melody Baetens

