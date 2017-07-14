Don Was will perform Saturday at Concert of Colors. (Photo: Valerie Macon / Getty Images)

Saturday

a.m.

Attend the Wyandotte Street Art Fair. Be among more than 200,000 visitors and shop with 200 fine artists, 25 restaurants and a host of local merchants. Pets are not permitted, however, certified service animals are welcome. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. Along Biddle, between Eureka and Oak, downtown Wyandotte. Visit wyandottestreetartfair.org/festival-info/fair-info.

p.m. As a part of the Concert of Colors weekend of festivities, the Charles Wright Museum of African American History is the location for the “White Panther Party, A Historic Reunion” panel discussion to be moderated by Peter Werbe, with Pun Plamondon, Leni Sinclair, Genie Parker and John Sinclair as panelists. 2-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 494-5800 or visit thewright.org. For a full list of Concert of Colors activities at various locations in Midtown, including the 10th annual Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue (8 p.m. Sat.) and Sweet Honey in the Rock (5:30 p.m. Sun.) at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, visit concertofcolors.com/events.

Saturday / Sunday

a.m. Jewelry lovers and makers won’t want to miss the International Gem & Jewelry Show at Suburban Collection Showplace. Shop with designers, wholesalers and manufacturers. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $8 at-the-door. Admission is free for all active and veteran members of the military and their immediate family members with current military I.D. “Children eight and younger will not be permitted into the show.” 46100 Grand River, Novi. Visit suburbancollectionshowplace.com.

a.m. Follow the smell of lavender to the 15th annual Michigan Lavender Festival, a “Symphony for the Senses.” The festival is set to be held at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. $7 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Admission includes unlimited seating to all classes and demonstrations. Free parking. 17985 Center, Armada. Visit lavenderfestival.net.

p.m. Mitch Albom’s “Hockey -- The Musical!” returns to City Theatre. Directed by Peter Albom, the musical takes place in a mythical hockey rink and combines original compositions with popular classics. 3, 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. Performances will be held through Aug. 6. 2301 Woodward, downtown Detroit. Call (313) 471-3465.

p.m. Enjoy a carnival midway, contests, Karaoke, live entertainment, gospel music, jazz music, R&B, sweet treats, and food from a variety of vendors at the Southfield Festival of Hope, hosted by Hope United Methodist Church. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. and 2-8 p.m. Sun. 26275 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield. Call (248) 356-1020.

p.m. As part of its outdoor screenings of award-winning films on Saturday nights during summer months, Campus Martius Park presents “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Movie-goers are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase.No outside food or beverage permitted in the park. 8 p.m. Sat. Free. Woodward at Fort, downtown Detroit. Visit downtowndetroit.org.

Sunday

a.m. The Detroit Kite Festival, set for Sunday on Belle Isle, will feature on-site kite making, kite-related activities, professional kite flyers and information about kites in different cultures. Local businesses and organizations will participate. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Music performances will begin at noon. Parking will be available next to the festival site. Free water will be available. Jefferson at the foot of E. Grand Blvd. Visit detroitkitefestival.org.

p.m. Chicago and the Doobie Brothers perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre. 7 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $25 each. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. Call (248) 377-0100.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vm06pY