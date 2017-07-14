Album cover, Greatest Show on Earth by Kid Rock (Photo: handout)

Amid talks of a potential U.S. Senate run, Kid Rock got back to his first job at midnight Friday and released two new songs, “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” with accompanying music videos to boot.

“Greatest Show on Earth” is a riff-heavy rocker with an anthemic chorus and boastful, defiant lyrics. “I’m the realest (expletive) and I’m coming of age,” he brags at one point.

The video collects footage from Rock’s previous music videos as well as various live shows over the years. (The single’s cover art is a shot from one of Rock’s Comerica Park concerts.) The end of the video teases Rock’s “Greatest Show on Earth” tour “coming soon to a city near you” in 2018.

“Po-Dunk” is a bluegrass-style celebration of white trash living, and its video is a veritable orgy of flags, guns, mud, beer, lawnmowers, horse masks, shotgun shells and roadkill. In the video, Rock sports corn rows and large gold chains around his neck.

The new songs arrive as Rock has teased a potential run for the Senate, launching a website that sells merchandise sporting a “Kid Rock for US Senate” message.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real … http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” the rocker tweeted Wednesday.

Album cover, Po Dunk by Kid Rock. (Photo: handout)

When news outlets reported that Rock had not filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, which is required if he wants to raise money for a campaign, Rock fired back with a message on his website on Thursday attacking the “fake news” media.

“Once again the press is wrong,” he wrote, detailing the terms of his new record deal and saying he plans to release music during his campaign. He ended by saying, “I am the captain now,” a quote from the film “Captain Phillips.”

Rock said he had “no plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business.”

The two songs are streaming on Spotify and other subscription music services.

Rock is due to perform six concerts at Little Caesars Arena in September, the first events scheduled at the new Detroit arena.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vjh2gJ