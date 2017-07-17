Former Vice President Joe Biden is hitting the road with his “American Promise Tour,” and will make a stop at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on Dec. 13.
The tour coincides with the release of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” which is out Nov. 14.
Tickets for the event are $59.50, $75, $99.50 and $125 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. July 28. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the Dec. 13 event, and all ages are welcome.
According to the book publisher’s website, tickets to the tour include a copy of the book, in which he opens up about the loss of his son who died while Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
(313) 222-2402
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs