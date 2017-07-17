Official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann) (Photo: David Lienemann / The White House)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hitting the road with his “American Promise Tour,” and will make a stop at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on Dec. 13.

The tour coincides with the release of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” which is out Nov. 14.

Tickets for the event are $59.50, $75, $99.50 and $125 and go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. July 28. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the Dec. 13 event, and all ages are welcome.

According to the book publisher’s website, tickets to the tour include a copy of the book, in which he opens up about the loss of his son who died while Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.

