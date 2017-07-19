A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name:Empty Houses
Line up:Ali Shea, vocals; Adam Mercer, keyboards; David Mackinder, guitar.
Sound: This trio plays stripped-down pop music that is polished and emotional with elements of soul and indie rock. It’s a mature departure from Mercer and Mackinder’s previous project, the popular pop/punk/emo band Fireworks.
Next:Catch Empty Houses Sunday at El Club (4114 W. Vernor in Detroit) as part of the venue’s three-day Waking Windows Festival. They’ll play with national acts Car Seat Headrest, harpist Mary Lattimore, Low Cut Connie and Rough Francis. Tickets for the 4 p.m. show are $35. Weekend passes are also available at elclubdetroit.com.
Melody Baetens
