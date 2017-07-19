Brian May, left, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor perform Thursday as Queen + Adam Lambert. (Photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage)

ANN ARBOR ART FAIRS

in Downtown Ann Arbor

Four different festivals converge on the streets of downtown Ann Arbor this week, drawing tens of thousands of art-lovers to gaze at works from more than 1,000 creatives. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Ann Arbor. theannarborartfair.com.

VANS WARPED TOUR

at The Palace of Auburn Hills

A rite of passage for many young punk fans, the Vans Warped Tour returns for another summer at The Palace. This year’s headliners are Blessthefall, Memphis May Fire, Jule Vera, Stacked Like Pancakes and Microwave. 11 a.m. Fri. $40.50 in advance, $45-$50 day of. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

12TH STREET MEMORIAL & PAVILION DEDICATION AND CONCERT

at Joseph Walker Williams Center

“Ground Zero: Past, Present and Future” is a concert and dedication of the 12th Street Memorial & Pavilion in Detroit. Motown group the Original Vandellas will perform Saturday afternoon, along with the Robinson Singers, Mollywop, IS Evolution, spoken word from Khary Turner and Za’ Nyia Kelly and other entertainers. 3-6:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit. detroit1967.org/events.

CRASH DETROIT

at Lincoln Street Art Park

Brass bands, marching bands and others are invited to this outdoor celebration of street bands. Saturday’s party also has a DIY instrument workshop and food trucks. Friday night bands will “crash” various locations around Corktown, Midtown and Downtown. 2-8 p.m. Sat. Free. 5926 Lincoln, Detroit. crashdetroit.org.

big shows

THURSDAY

All Time Low at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 5:30 p.m. Thurs. Sold out. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Huey Lewis & the News at Caesars Windsor, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $28.25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Queen + Adam Lambert at The Palace of Auburn Hills, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $49.50-$175. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Primus with Clutch at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $25 lawn, $35-$75 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Chevrolet Rockin’ on the Riverfront with George Thorogood and the Destroyers at GM Plaza at GM Renaissance Center, rock, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Free admission, $5 parking. 100 Renaissance Center, Detroit. gmrencen.com/rockinontheriverfront.

Jim Gaffigan with Ted Alexandro at DTE Energy Music Theatre, comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $29.50 lawn, $39.50-$75 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

THIS WEEKEND

Faster Horses with Dierks Bently, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and more in Brooklyn, country, noon-Fri.-Sun. $199 and up. 12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn. fasterhorsesfestival.com.

SATURDAY

The Legend Brothers with Donny Rod and Elvis Kelly at Masonic Temple, classic pop, 7 p.m. Sat. $40. Fundraiser for Detroit Veterans Day Parade. 500 Temple, Detroit. (248) 909-3773.

Vince Neil at Chene Park, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $26 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

SUNDAY

Summer Jamz 20 with Jeezy, Lil Uzi Vert, Remy Ma and more at Joe Louis Arena, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Sun. $42.50-$152.50. 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Tim and Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 6 and 9 p.m. Sun. $45 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Tedeschi Trucks Band with the Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, rock/blues/soul, 6:30 p.m. Sun. $25 lawn, $35-$99.50 pavilion. 5443 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & the Lion at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 6:45 p.m. Sun. $29.50 lawn, $29.50-$115 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Salute to Motown Legends: The Temptations and Four Tops at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Motown, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $21.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

MONDAY

Amos Lee and Lake Street Drive at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, folk/pop, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $20 lawn, $29.50-$59.50 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

TUESDAY

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Don Felder at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $27.50 lawn, $29.50-$99.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

The Aquabats at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $23. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Dashboard Confessional with the All-American Rejects at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $45 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Detroit Island Music Festival — Blues in the River with Bobby Rush and Sir Charles Jones at Belle Isle, blues, 7 p.m. Wed. $44-$70. Belle Isle, Detroit. Ticketmaster.com.

Meshell Ndegeocello and Anthony David at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Kendrick Lamar with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. at The Palace of Auburn Hills, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $49.50-$129.50. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

live music

THURSDAY

Smooth Jazz Cruise with Alexander Zonjic on Detroit Princess, 5-7 p.m. boarding, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Aug. 17. $59.95, $30 children (includes dinner). Board at the dock at 1 Civic Center Drive, Detroit. (877) 338-2628.

Riverfront Relaxin’ series with Serieux and the movie “Zootopia” at West Riverfront Park, Motown/film, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1801 Jefferson, Detroit. detroitriverfront.org.

Stars in the Park Concert Series with Square Pegz at Heritage Park, pop/rock, 7-8:30 p.m. Thurs. Free. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1848.

Thursday Night Concert Series with Saints of Soul at Heritage Park, soul, 7:30-9 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. (734) 394-5460 or cantonfun.org.

Hank & Cupcakes with Scarlet Liles, You Rest You Joy Life and Science for Sociopaths at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

THIS WEEKEND

Waking Windows Festival at El Club, rock, 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. $35 each day, $75-$150 weekend pass. 4114 Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Alex Levine at Cliff Bell’s, 9 p.m. Fri. and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

FRIDAY

Gary Hoey at Callahan’s Music Hall, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $32. 2105 South, Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Black Hefner, Money Mays, Livin Lavish and Kid Swoop at Pike Room, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

SATURDAY

Reggae Fest with Jonathan Motley and Woodall Entertainment at Bahama Breeze, 4-11 p.m. Sat. No cover. 19600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-0891.

Bryce Vine at Shelter, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Billy Davis Duo featuring Wayne Craycraft and Billy Davis Rhythm Machine with the Wunderkid at Zal Gaz Grotto Club, rock, 7-11 p.m. Sat. $10. 2070 W. Stadium, Ann Arbor. (734) 663-1202.

The Erers, Mr. Phylzzz and After Dark Amusement Park at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Karalavara, Shayk, Mochsha, Aloha Mr. Hand and the Something Others at Simon’s After Dark, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5-$10. 4936 Allen, Allen Park. (313) 388-8808.

Six & the Sevens at Whiskey in the Jar, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. 2741 Yemans, Hamtramck. (313) 873-4154.

SUNDAY

Detroit Rebellion, Boogie Knights and Hoss Burley at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 9 p.m. Sun. $5. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

TUESDAY

Foxygen with Cut Worms at Magic Stick, indie rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

MONDAY

Classic Cars and Stars with Benny and the Jets at Mr. Mike’s Grill, rock, 4-7 p.m. Mondays. No cover. 6047 Wayne, Westland. (734) 729-6453.

TUESDAY

Rockin’ Pianos with Jimmy T and the Heck at Shorty’s Bar & Grill, rock, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. No cover. 4769 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. (248) 674-1155.

djs/clubs

SATURDAY

Family Affair: Shigeto, TNT, Jyarsch and Teej and Walter Glasshouse at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

MONDAY

Jello Biafra DJ set at El Club, 8 p.m. Mon. No cover. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Hockey — the Musical!” at City Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. and 2 p.m. Wed. (through Aug. 6). $39.50. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“After/Life” a new Detroit ’67 play at Joseph Walker Williams Center, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and noon Sat. (also July 27-28). Free. 8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit. (313) 309-1683 or lisabiggs.org.

Warren B. Hall at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Fickle Love and Forbidden Fruit” at Barefoot Productions Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $17, $15 seniors and students. 240 N. Main, Plymouth. justgobarefoot.com.

Adam Degi with Bob Fredericks at Holly Hotel Comedy Club, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$15. 110 Battle Alley, Holly. (248) 634-5208.

FRIDAY

Twisted Storytellers: Detroit 1967 with Satori Shakoor at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 8-11 p.m. Fri. $20. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. twistedtellers.org.

SUNDAY

“Bring It! Live” at Fox Theatre, 7 p.m. Sun. $32.75-$59.75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

visual arts/film

OPENING FRIDAY

“Annual Great Lakes Regional Community College Art Exhibition” at Wayne State University Art Department Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through Aug. 18. 150 Art Building, 5400 Reuther Mall, Detroit. (313) 577-2423.

SATURDAY

Faygo Movie Night in the D with “La La Land” at Campus Martius, 8 p.m. Sat. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

OPENING SUNDAY

“Art of Rebellion: Black Art of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibit opening at Detroit Institute of Arts, starts Sunday and runs through Oct. 22. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

“Say it Loud: Art, History, Rebellion” exhibit opening at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, starts Sunday and runs through Jan. 2. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800.

etc.

THIS WEEK

Greater Farmington Founders Festival with music, food and more in Farmington, Thurs.-Sun. (Fireworks are Saturday night). Free. Shiawassee Park and Heritage Park, Farmington. foundersfestival.com.

THURSDAY

Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers vs. Utica Unicorns baseball game with entertainment from the Ghost Riders (monkeys riding dogs) at Jimmy John’s Field, 7 p.m. Thurs. $6-$20. 7171 Auburn, Utica. ticketreturn.com.

FRIDAY

Sweet Summer Night fundraiser for Recycled Treasures with silent auction, food and drink at Recycled Treasures, 7 p.m. Fri. $30. 12101 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 826-7158.

SATURDAY

Pet adoption event with Dearborn Animal Shelter at Carhartt, noon-3 p.m. Sat. 5800 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-1274.

Ferndale Cat Shelter Fundraiser at M-Brew, 2-6 p.m. Sat. $13.99 includes all-you-can-eat barbecue. 177 Vester, Ferndale. (248) 542-2739.

MONDAY

Detroit’s Sweet 316 Birthday Bash with Hudsonville Ice Cream at Cadillac Square, noon-3 p.m. Mon. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit.

