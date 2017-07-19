New Orleans-style restaurant Gabriel Hall hosts a pop-up Sunday night at Nancy Whiskey’s in Corktown. (Photo: Gabriel Hall)

Upcoming food and drink events

The Joys of Gin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about gin with beverage expert Michael Schafer and sample six varieties. 7-9 p.m. Thurs. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Brut Detroit Wine Garten at Villages Biergarten: Brut Detroit has designed a special wine menu this weekend at Villages Biergarten to compliment the space’s regular bar program. YumVillage food truck will be set up with West African and Caribbean cuisine. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 3-10 p.m. Sat. and 1-8 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Food and drink are a la carte. 1420 Van Dyke, Detroit.

2017 Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: The 20th annual beer event highlighting Michigan’s craft beer industry, the festival features more than 100 of the state’s beer makers. 5-9 p.m. Fri. and 1-6 p.m. Sat. $40 and up. mibeer.com/summer-festival.

Gabriel Hall pop-up at Nancy Whiskey’s: Get a taste of what’s to come at Gabriel Hall, a New Orleans-style restaurant coming soon to Detroit. Shredded chicken, fried catfish and fried green tomato po boys will be served, along with voodoo fries. 6-9 p.m. Sun. Pricing a la carte. 2644 Harrison, Detroit. (313) 962-4247.

Lobster Roll Week at Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop: This Corktown deli and restaurant gets Maine lobster delivered overnight daily for one week. Lines often form at lunchtime for those seeking the lobster roll sandwich. 11 a.m. Mon.-July 30. 1300 Porter, Detroit. (313) 961-2000.

Free Hudsonville Ice Cream at Cadillac Square: To celebrate Detroit’s 316th birthday, Hudsonville ice cream will give away free ice cream. Noon-3 p.m. Mon. 800 Woodward, Detroit. bit.ly/detroitsweet316.

Sarap pop-up at Supino Pizzeria: Filipino pop-up Sarap will join forces with chef Garrett Doherty from Seattle’s Kraken Congee restaurant for a dinner at this Eastern Market pizzeria. The five-course meal will be plated. 6 p.m. Mon. $50. 2457 Russell, Detroit. sarapdetroit.com.

Northville Grub Crawl: Around a dozen bars, restaurants and cafes will participate in this annual crawl. 6-9:30 p.m. Tues. $30. Tickets can be purchased at Good Time Party Store, 567 W. Seven Mile, Northville. northville.org.

Joy the Baker at Pages Bookshop: Joy Wilson, a food blogger known as Joy the Baker, will sign copies of her new book “Over Easy” and answer questions. 6:30-8 p.m. July 27. Free admission, $27.50 for the book. 19560 Grand River, Detroit. facebook.com/joythebaker.

Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival at Campus Martius: This event has a “barbecue row,” a Moscow Mule tent, plus live music, art and activities for kids. 5-11 p.m. July 28, noon-11 p.m. July 29 and noon-8 p.m. July 30. Free admission, 800 Woodward, Detroit. foodartmusicfest.com.

VegMichigan Summerfest at Madonna University: Vegan and vegetarian food vendors gather to showcase their plant-based food that includes vegan coney dogs, raw juice smoothies, ice cream and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Free admission. 36600 Schoolcraft, Livonia. vegmichigan.org.

Cactus & Cocktails at English Gardens: Design a cactus and succulent garden with decorative soil, moss, rocks and colored sand while enjoying a summer alcoholic beverage on the house. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 8. $15, $5 each additional plant. Area English Gardens including the one at 22650 Ford, Dearborn Heights. (313) 278-4433.

Ribs & R&B Music Festival at Hart Plaza: Enjoy barbecue from area chefs and restaurants, plus live music like Sheila E and Atlantic Starr. Aug. 11-13. Free admission before 2 p.m., $5 after; VIP seating $45-$90. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

Appetite for Adventure at Detroit Zoo: Sample food and beverage pairings while strolling through the zoo. Some pairings may represent food from the homeland of the nearby exhibit’s animal. Tickets includes admission, eight food samples, eight beverage samples and a commemorative gift. Additional samples are available for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. $60 in advance, $65 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

Cheeseburger in Caseville: This 10-day event celebrates different cheeseburger styles, and also pays tribute to songwriter Jimmy Buffet. Aug. 11-20. Caseville, MI. cheeseburgerincasevillefest.com

Taco Festival at West Riverfront Park: Restaurants and food trucks dish out tacos and other food, plus beer and margaritas. Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 12. $12 admission (food and beverage is extra), $20 for tequila tasting, $85 for VIP. W. Jefferson at Rose Parks Blvd., Detroit. thetacofestival.com/detroit or (866) 977-6849.

