Snap Dogs are now served at Yo Dawgs hot dog cart in Rouge Park in Detroit. (Photo: Snap Dogs)

Food briefs

Dearborn Sausages Grillin’ Patties fit on a bun

For the summer grilling season, Dearborn Sausages have come out with Grillin’ Patties, a new line of circular sausages that make it easy to grill and slip between a hamburger bun. The pre-cooked meats can be grilled outside, or inside in a pan or oven, or can be eaten as cold cuts. A one-pound package of four is $4.69 at the Dearborn retail stores in Roseville (29616 Gratiot) or Dearborn (2450 Wyoming). Grillin’ Patties come in smoked kielbasa, smoked Italian, bratwurst and Bologna. Dearborn Sausages is a family-owned company that has been serving Metro Detroit for 70 years.

New Michigan Granny K’s Crazy Chili Sauce is all-natural

Granny K’s Crazy Chili Sauce has been a tradition in Wally Hutton’s family since 1948, and now he’s making the condiment available to all. Sold in a 16-ounce jar, the chili sauce is made in Michigan and uses all-natural ingredients like diced tomatoes, onions, red bell peppers, vinegar and a special blend of spices. Find it Saturdays at Eastern Market in Shed 1, or in stores like Royal Oak’s Holiday Market or Market Fresh Fine Foods in Beverly Hills. Visit grannyks.com.

NYC’s Snap Dog arrives at Detroit hot dog cart

Detroit hot dog cart Yo Dawgs will be the first in Detroit to carry New York City’s Snap Dogs. The 100 percent beef dogs have “Snap Dogs” imprinted on the weiner. Yo Dawgs is often at West Outer Drive and Burt road.

Alley Taco in Cass Corridor

After operating out of Marcus Market since 2013, Alley Taco has moved its California-style Mexican cuisine to 418 W. Willis in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. The restaurant — which serves tacos, quesadillas, burritos and bowl-ritos, plus Mexican Coke, Topo Chico and other Mexican drinks — is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. The new Midtown location can seat 30-40 guests with indoor and outdoor seating. Their popular “five tacos for $5” deal on Tuesdays will continue. Call Alley Taco at (313) 818-0067.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vDR47S