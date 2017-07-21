Buy Photo Detroit’s Beacon Park opens this weekend. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

1. Ann Arbor Art Fair in Downtown Ann Arbor

Four different festivals converge on the streets of downtown Ann Arbor this week, drawing tens of thousands of art-lovers to gaze at works from more than 1,000 creatives. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Ann Arbor. theannarborartfair.com.

2. 12th Street Memorial & Pavilion Dedication and Concert at Joseph Walker Williams Center

“Ground Zero: Past, Present and Future” is a concert and dedication of the 12th Street Memorial and Pavilion in Detroit. Motown group the Original Vandellas will perform Saturday afternoon, along with the Robinson Singers, Mollywop, IS Evolution, spoken word from Khary Turner and Za’ Nyia Kelly and other entertainers. 3-6:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit. detroit1967.org/events.

3. Opening Weekend at Beacon Park

Live music, food trucks and an interactive art exhibit featuring illuminated seesaws are all on tap for the opening weekend of the new Beacon Park. Saturday’s highlights are a vendors market, noon-midnight, and Puerto Rican music from Plena Libre and Bombarica. Sunday gospel singer Bishop Marvin L. Sapp kicks off programming with a gospel brunch noon-3 p.m. Grand River and Cass, Detroit. empoweringmichigan.com.

Melody Baetens

