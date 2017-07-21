Musicians performing at a past Crash Detroit Festival of Street Bands. (Photo: Crash Detroit)

SATURDAY

a.m. Shop for upscale merchandise at “Birmingham Day on the Town” event. Highlights include live entertainment, deals, children’s activities and more. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. There will be a kids bike parade 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. Free parking all day. Downtown Birmingham. Visit enjoybirmingham.com.

p.m. Don’t miss the Crash Detroit Festival of Street Bands, an annual music event launched in 2014 by musicians from the Detroit Party Marching Band and members of the Detroit community. Highlights include sets from each band, food and drinks from local trucks and establishments, and more. 2-8 p.m. Sat. Free. All ages. Lincoln Street Art Park, 5926 Lincoln, Detroit. (At 8 p.m., the festival will move from the park to Marble Bar, where there will be a $12 admission fee at-the-door. Proceeds will go toward establishing the festival as a nonprofit organization.) Visit crashdetroit.org.

p.m. Carhartt is hosting a pet adoption event at Midtown store with dogs from the Dearborn Animal Shelter. Individuals and families will be able to meet the dogs at the Carhartt store, complete the adoption paperwork on site and take their new family member home the same day. Noon-3 p.m. Sat. 5800 Cass, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 831-1274.

p.m. Stand-up comedian Warren B. Hall, who appeared earlier this year on the FOX TV show “Laughs,” performs this weekend at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Also appearing will be Corey Hall, with Nick Leydorf as emcee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10. You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900.

p.m. Members of the Detroit Knitting and Crochet Club will meet at the main branch of the Detroit Public Library. Knit and crochet with other yarn enthusiasts or learn the basic skills. 1-3 p.m. Sat. Free. 5201 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 354-5816.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

a.m. Meijer presents the Greater Farmington Area Founders Festival, a summer tradition for 53 years set to take place in the heart of downtown Farmington and Shiawassee Park. Visit foundersfestival.com for a schedule of activities.

p.m. Be there for the opening of the exhibit “Say It Loud: Art, History, Rebellion” at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the kick-off event to a week of events and programming. This is a two-part exhibition that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Detroit Rebellion. 2 p.m. Sat. (The exhibit runs through July 30.) 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 494-5800 or visit thewright.org.

SUNDAY

The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill will be the setting for “A Salute to the Legends of Motown, presented by Andiamo Restaurants and Mix 92.3. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the excitement begins at 7:30 p.m. See performances by the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Spinners and the Stylistics. $25.50-$125.50. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

p.m. Southfield offers the Burgh Park Gazebo Concert Series at the Southfield Historical Museum. The Randy Brock Group will perform rock, pop and blues. 7-8:30 p.m. Sun. (Performances continue Sundays through Aug. 22.) Free.Remember to bring a lawn chair and blanket. Call (248) 796-4620 or visit cityofsouthfield.com.

Jocelynn Brown

