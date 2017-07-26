Cookbook author Joy Wilson will be at Pages Bookshop Thursday. (Photo: Bread & Butter Public Relations)

Upcoming food and drink events

Lobster Roll Week at Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop: This Corktown deli and restaurant gets Maine lobster delivered overnight daily for one week. Lines often form at lunchtime for those seeking the lobster roll sandwich. Lobster Roll Week runs through Saturday, and lobster will be served during this Sunday’s brunch if any remains. 1300 Porter, Detroit. (313) 961-2000.

Joy the Baker at Pages Bookshop: Joy Wilson, a food blogger known as Joy the Baker, will sign copies of her new book “Over Easy” and answer questions. 6:30-8 p.m. Thurs. Free admission, $27.50 for the book. 19560 Grand River, Detroit. facebook.com/joythebaker.

Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival at Campus Martius: This event has a “barbecue row,” a Moscow Mule tent, plus live music, art and activities for kids. 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. Free admission, 800 Woodward, Detroit. foodartmusicfest.com.

Chef Rebecca LaMalfa at Revolver: Chicago-based chef and “Top Chef” contestant LaMalfa has a short residency at the Revolver pop-up kitchen. She’ll serve a five-course vegetarian meal with chilled corn soup, mushroom and petite lentil salad, potato gnocchi, charred eggplant and beet red velvet cake. 6 and 9 p.m. Fri., Aug. 4 and 5. $45 plus gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

DXF Challenge in Detroit: The Detroit Experience Factory is challenging folks to visit as many of the city’s 694 bars and restaurants as they can. Kicks off Tuesday and and runs through Oct. 31. Register and get a list at detroitexperiencefactory.org/challenge.

Made to Eat in Michigan at Leon & Lulu: Sample small-batch artisanal baked goods, preserves, sauces, pickles, salsa and more, all made locally. 5-8 p.m. Tues. Free admission. 96 W. 14 Mile, Clawson.

VegMichigan Summerfest at Madonna University: Vegan and vegetarian food vendors gather to showcase their plant-based food that includes vegan coney dogs, raw juice smoothies, ice cream and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Free admission. 36600 Schoolcraft, Livonia. vegmichigan.org.

European Beer Dinner at Rock City Eatery: Chef Nikita Sanches will present a five-course dinner paired and influenced by European beer. 7 p.m. Aug. 7. $75. 4216 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 265-3729.

Cactus & Cocktails at English Gardens: Design a cactus and succulent garden with decorative soil, moss, rocks and colored sand while enjoying a summer alcoholic beverage on the house. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 8. $15, $5 each additional plant. At Area English Gardens, including the one at 22650 Ford, Dearborn Heights. (313) 278-4433.

Ribs & R&B Music Festival at Hart Plaza: Enjoy barbecue from area chefs and restaurants, plus live music like Sheila E and Atlantic Starr. Aug. 11-13. Free admission before 2 p.m., $5 after; VIP seating $45-$90. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

Appetite for Adventure at Detroit Zoo: Sample food and beverage pairings while strolling through the zoo. Some pairings may represent food from the homeland of the nearby exhibit’s animal. Tickets includes admission, eight food samples, eight beverage samples and a commemorative gift. Additional samples are available for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. $60 in advance, $65 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

Cheeseburger in Caseville: This 10-day event celebrates different cheeseburger styles, and also pays tribute to songwriter Jimmy Buffet. Aug. 11-20. Caseville. cheeseburgerincasevillefest.com

Taco Festival at West Riverfront Park: Restaurants and food trucks dish out tacos and other food, plus beer and margaritas. Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 12. $12 admission (food and beverage is extra), $20 for tequila tasting, $85 for VIP. W. Jefferson at Rose Parks Blvd., Detroit. thetacofestival.com/detroit or (866) 977-6849.

Howell Melon Festival: Live entertainment, the 40th annual Melon Run, train rides, car show, kids events and more. Aug. 18-20. howellmelonfestival.com

Melody Baetens

