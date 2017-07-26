Buy Photo Kids crafts are part of the Maker Faire at The Henry Ford. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

our picks

LES NUBIANS

at Garden Theater

Grammy-nominated duo Les Nubians perform Thursday as part of the monthly residency of area musician Sean Blackman. The concert also includes Cameroonian musician Petit Pays, an ensemble of local artists, DJ Invisible Carl Hollier, plus dancing, art and food. 7 p.m. Thurs. $20-$30. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-0888.

EDDIE MONEY

at Campus Martius

A Detroit-area favorite, classic rocker Eddie Money performs Friday in downtown Detroit as part of the Campus Martius Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival. Detroit band the Rockets will reunite and open the show. Programming starts at noon, Eddie Money performs 9:30-11 p.m. Festival runs through Sunday. Free, reserved VIP seats $25-$50. 800 Woodward, Detroit. FoodArtMusicFest.com.

MAKER FAIRE

at The Henry Ford

Imaginations run wild at this annual invention and innovation festival. Expect electronics, robotics, wood creations, arts and crafts, stuff for kids and more. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $28 one day, $47 weekend. Discounts for seniors, youths and members. Free for ages 2 and younger. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

big shows

THURSDAY

Detroit Island Music Festival with War, Zapp and Lakeside and more Cobo Center, rock/funk, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $44 and up. 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit. detroitislandmusicfestival.com. Tickets available at Mr. Pops Detail Shop, 6465 E. Jefferson.

The Beach Boys with the Righteous Brothers at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, classic pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15 lawn, $25-$89 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Engelbert Humperdinck at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, classic pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $55 and up. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

FRIDAY

Chevrolet Rockin’ on the Riverfront with Loverboy at GM Plaza at GM Renaissance Center, rock, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Free admission, $5 parking. 100 Renaissance Center, Detroit. gmrencen.com/rockinontheriverfront.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live — Hot Summer Nights” at Fox Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. $29.50-$125. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Negative Approach with Bloodclot and Tribes Collide at Magic Stick, punk/hardcore, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The O’Jay’s and the Whispers at Chene Park, R&B, 8 p.m. Fri. $36 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Demetri Martin with Jeff Horste at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $25-$55. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Kash Doll at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 10:30 p.m. Fri. $55. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SATURDAY

Kidz Bop Best Time Ever Tour at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/kids, 6 p.m. Sat. $20 lawn, $29.50-$49.50 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Neurosis and Converge at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $27.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WWE SummerSlam at Joe Louis Arena, wrestling, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $23-$128. 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Bell Biv Devoe at Chene Park, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Sat. $41 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

SUNDAY

Korn with Stone Sour, Skillet, Yelawolf and Ded at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock/metal, 5:30 p.m. Sun. $25 lawn, $39.50-$74.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

The Magpie Salute at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $33. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Lifehouse and Switchfoot at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20 lawn, $25-$49.50 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

MONDAY

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys with the Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, punk, 6:30 p.m. Mon. $29 lawn, $33.50-$43.50 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Banks at Majestic Theatre, indie rock, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

TUESDAY

Spoon at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $24 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $30 lawn, $35-$199.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Mary J. Blige at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, R&B/hip-hop, 8 p.m. Tues. $26 lawn, $50.50-$180.50 pavilion. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

Boney James at Chene Park, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Gordon Lightfoot at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, folk/pop, 8 p.m. Wed. $25-$75. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Roger Waters at The Palace of Auburn Hills, classic rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $55-$199.50. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

live music

THURSDAY

Smooth Jazz Cruise with Alexander Zonjic on Detroit Princess, 5-7 p.m. boarding, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Aug. 17. $59.95, $30 children (includes dinner). Board at the dock at 1 Civic Center Drive, Detroit. (877) 338-2628.

RC & The Gritz at Cliff Bell’s, R&B/hip-hop/soul, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Diemonds, the Bon Johnsons, the Beggars and SUB at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Thurs. $12. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

FRIDAY

J.C. Heard JazzWeek at Wayne State University Student Showcase at Bert’s Marketplace, jazz, noon-2 p.m. Fri. Free. 2727 Russell, Detroit. (313) 567-2030.

School of Rock Allstars at Pike Room, rock, 6 p.m. Fri. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Piebald at Shelter, punk, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

John Sinclair performs “Mobile Homeland” with Detroit musicians at Detroit Film Theatre, rock/poetry, 7 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Sheila Landis & Blues in the Night at Heritage Park, jazz, 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 1150 S. Canton, Canton. cantonfun.org.

Detroit Rocks for D.D. with the Zotz, Panic or Pain, the Dregs and Rocket to Rehab at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $6 suggested donation. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Nomo at Loving Touch, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Today is the Day with Kayo Dot at Token Lounge, metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Torch with a Twist Vaudevillian Cabaret at Jazz Cafe Detroit, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8532.

SATURDAY

Gabriel Brass Band at Barefoot Productions Theatre, jazz/brass, 6 p.m. Sat. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Fundraiser for the theater. 240 N. Main, Plymouth. justgobarefoot.com.

Tribute to the Legends with a Tribute to Elvis staring Sherman Arnold at Plymouth Elks, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 41700 Ann Arbor, Plymouth. (734) 453-1780.

Justin Wells and Adam Lee at Loving Touch, Americana, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Wavves, Houseplants, Don’t, Yoshi Flower, Valley Hush and more at Magic Stick, pop/rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

TUESDAY

Rockin’ Pianos with Jimmy T and the Heck at Shorty’s Bar & Grill, rock, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. No cover. 4769 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. (248) 674-1155.

Benefit for George Davidson with open jam session at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Tues. Free will donation. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Hockey — the Musical!” at City Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Aug. 6). $39.50. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

“After/Life” a new Detroit ’67 play at Joseph Walker Williams Center, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 2 p.m. Sat. Free. 8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit. (313) 309-1683 or lisabiggs.org.

Jodi White at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Shakespeare Royal Oak presents “The Taming of the Shrew” at Starr Jaycee Park, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 5 p.m. Sun. (also Aug. 3-6). $25. 1201

Keith Berman with Mike Szaroleta at Holly Hotel Comedy Club, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$15. 110 Battle Alley, Holly. (248) 634-5208.

visual arts/film

FRIDAY

“$100 Bucks Show” with featured artist Jeanne Bieri at Detroit Artists Market, 6-9 p.m. Fri. opening reception; runs through Aug. 26. 4719 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-8540.

SATURDAY

“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” at Redford Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

MONDAY

’90s on Maple film series with Detroit News film critic Adam Graham screening a film from 1991 at Maple Theater, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $8 (includes popcorn). Title is a surprise. 4135 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 750-1030.

etc.

THURSDAY

Unveiling of Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever Stamp with WDIV Meterologist Paul Gross at Cranbrook Institute of Science, 11 a.m. Thurs. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3200.

313 in the D Rooftop Party to benefit Matrix Center at 3Fifty Terrace, 5:30-9 p.m. Thurs. $50. 350 Madison, Detroit. matrixhumanservices.org/313inthed

THIS WEEKEND

St. Clair Riverfest with powerboat racing, music and more in Downtown St. Clair, Fri.-Sun. Free. Downtown St. Cair. stclairriverfest.com.

SATURDAY

Holistic Health and Wellness Fair at Packard Proving Grounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free, $10 for VIP admission. 49965 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. hhwfair.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

