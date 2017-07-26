Thomas Mars and the rest of Phoenix play the Fillmore Oct. 11. (Photo: Patricia De Melo Moreira / Getty Images)

ON SALE THURSDAY

Andy Cohen, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 2, $55-$60, $100 with meet-and-greet

Keith Sweat, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 5, $48-$65

ON SALE FRIDAY

Nothing But Thieves, Shelter, Oct. 16, $20

Joe Biden, Michigan Theater, Dec. 13, $59.50-$125

Leroy Sanchez, Shelter, Oct. 1, $15

Theory of a Deadman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 7, $25

Phoenix, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11, $30-$45

The Spill Canvas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 14, $15

Animals as Leaders and Periphery, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 4, $29.50

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9, $29.50-$75

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 25, $25

Circa Survive Thrice, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 3, $29.99-$55

ON SALE NOW

Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 3

89X Birthday Bash with Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 3

Retro Futura with Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Lyle Lovett, Michigan Theater, Aug. 4

R. Kelly, Chene Park, Aug. 5

Fastball, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 5

Declan McKenna, Magic Stick, Aug. 5

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 8

Better Than Ezra, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Aug. 8

Carlos Santana, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 9

Pentatonix, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 9

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10

Jackson Browne, Redford Theatre, Aug. 10

Tower of Power, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Aug. 10

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Idina Menzel, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11

Easton Corbin, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Aug. 11

Bruno Mars, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Aug. 12

The Chick Corea Elektric Band and Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 12

Rumors — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 12

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Kings of Leon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 14

Yes with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17

The Accidentals, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 17

“Robocop! The Musical,” City Theatre, Aug. 17-26

August Alsina, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 18

Chris Stapleton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 19

John Butler Trio, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 19

“Love Jones the Musical” with Keith Sweat, MC Lyte, Coko of SWV, Michel’le and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 20

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Rogers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 22

Rusted Root, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 24

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy with Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 25

The Music of Prince with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 25

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Chaka Khan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 26

The Juliana Theory, Majestic Theatre, Aug. 26

Wine and Craft Beer Festival, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 26-27

Depeche Mode, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 27

Lil Yachty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 28

SZA, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 30

2 Chainz, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 31

John Mayer, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

U2, Ford Field, Sept. 3

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Edgar Winter Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 3

Frankie Ballard, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 7

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 8

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas with Chronixx, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8

Rockin’ Country Music Festival with Billy Ray Cyrus, the Railers, Old Dominion and more, Heritage Park, Sept. 8-9

Sublime with Rome and the Offspring, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 9

Tucker Beathart, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 9

Sleeping with Sirens, Shelter, Sept. 9

J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 10

Bryson Tiller, Masonic Temple Theatre, Sept. 14

Bayside, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 14

Paramore, Fox Theatre, Sept. 15

Danzig with Corrosion of Conformity, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 15

Tom Jones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 16

Four Year Strong, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 16

Gorillaz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 18

Kid Rock, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19-20

Sturgill Simpson, Fox Theatre, Sept. 19

Father John Misty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Coast Modern, Shelter, Sept. 19

J Balvin, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Steve Earle, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 21

VNV Nation, Shelter, Sept. 22

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 22

Bob Seger, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 23

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 23

All Star Comedy Festvial with Lavelle Crawford, Corey Holmcomb, JB Smoove, Earthquake and Smokey Suarez, Fox Theatre, Sept. 23

John Mulaney, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23, $29-$39

Electric Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 23

Marinella and Antonis Remos, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 24

The Cranberries, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 26

Beth Hart with Eric Gales, Michigan Theater, Sept. 26

Gogol Bordello, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 26

Afghan Whigs with Har Mar Superstar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 26

Ed Sheeran, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 27

Nick Murphy, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Collective Soul, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28

John Cleese live on stage for conversation and Q&A following screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Riff Fest 2017 with Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Pop Evil, Greta Van Fleet, Fozzy, Radkey and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 29

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit, Sept. 29

Glass Animals, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 29

Nothing More, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 29

The Devil Wears Prada with Veil of Maya, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 30

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

Against Me! with Bleached and the Dirty Nil, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 1

Boz Scaggs, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 1

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 2

Zakk Sabbath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 3

Alison Krauss and David Gray, Fox Theatre, Oct. 4

Paul Cauthen, Shelter, Oct. 4

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 5

Pixies, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Hanson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Travis Tritt, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 10

Goldlink, Shelter, Oct. 10

Paul Weller, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 11

Tom Segura, Michigan Theater, Oct. 12

Gov’t Mule, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Toadies with Local H, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 13

Secondhand Serenade, Shelter, Oct. 13

Wheeler Walker Jr., Shelter, Oct. 14

Andy Mineo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 16

Andrew W.K., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 18

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

La Femme, Shelter, Oct. 22

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

Ben Folds, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Mutemath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 30

Tori Amos, Michigan Theater, Oct. 31

The Weeknd, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Tegan and Sara, Masonic Temple’s Cathedral Theatre, Nov. 5

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

The Shins, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

Slowdive, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 8

HIM, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 11

That Poppy, Shelter, Nov. 11

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

Odesza, Masonic Temple, Nov. 14

The Infamous Stringdusters, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Mountain Goats, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Jay Z, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 19

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

King Crimson, Michigan Theater, Nov. 22

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Ticket updates

The summer tour for #FOLLOWME has been postponed, including the Aug. 5 date at the Fox Theatre.

Due to the death of singer Chester Bennington, the Linkin Park “One More Light” North American tour, including the Aug. 7 date at DTE Energy Music Theatre, has been canceled.

Rasputina has canceled its show at the Magic Bag on Aug. 11.

Love Jones the Musical scheduled for Aug. 20 at DTE Energy Music Theatre has been canceled.

Refunds available at point of purchase for all shows.

