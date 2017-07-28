Grammy-winning singer Solange will perform Sunday at the Mo Pop Festival. (Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images)

1. Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park: One of the largest music festivals of the summer, this year’s line up is headed by Run the Jewels (7:35 p.m. Saturday), Foster the People (10:05 p.m. Saturday), Alt-J (10:05 p.m. Sunday) and Grammy-winner Solange (8:50 p.m. Sunday), who’s recent album “A Seat at the Table” was well-received by critics and was her first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Tickets start at $75. Jefferson at Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit. mopopfestival.com.

2. Great Lakes Food, Art & Music Festival at Campus Martius: The name says it all; this free event has live music, 20 food vendors including barbeque, tacos, desserts and more. The main stage is headlined by Chicago Blues Allstars (9:30 p.m. Saturday) and Detroit’s own Tosha Owens (6:30 p.m. Sunday). noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. FoodArtMusicFest.com.

3. Bell Biv DeVoe and En Vogue at Chene Park: Hitmakers from the 1990s will swing into Chene Park for an evening of R&B, pop and new jack swing. Featuring members of New Edition, Bell Biv DeVoe hit big in 1990 with the Top 40 single “Poison.” En Vogue bring their soulful voices and fierceness to hits like “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).” 8 p.m. Saturday. $41 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Melody Baetens

