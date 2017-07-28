The movie “Detroit” will close the Traverse City Film Festival at 6 p.m. Sunday at the State Theatre, 233 E. Front, Traverse City. (Photo: Annapurna Pictures)

SATURDAY

p.m. Laugh the night away with stand-up comedian Jodi White as she performs on stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Also appearing will be Manny Shields with Billy Reno as emcee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sat. You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. $18. Call (248) 542-9900 or visit comedycastle.com.

p.m. Don’t miss the new event being hosted by Wayne County Department of Public Services’ Parks Division called “Motown on the River,” a concert featuring Alexander Zonjic, Jr. Walker’s All-Star Band, the Velvelettes, the Miracles review with Mark Scott, and the Contours, all at Elizabeth Park. 1-8 p.m. Sat. (The park opens at noon.) Free. Parking on site is $5. 4461 Elizabeth Drive, Trenton. Visit parks.waynecounty.com.

p.m. Be there for the WWE SummerSlam at Joe Louis Arena. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $23-$128. 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, Detroit. Call (313) 471-6611.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

a.m. Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, voted among the top 100 art fairs in America, takes place this weekend at a new location, West Bloomfield High School. Art lovers will have the opportunity to shop for original and handmade items from up to 165 juried professional artists, including paintings, clay, glass, sculpture, fiber, wood, jewelry and photography. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. $5 admission. 4925 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield Township. Visit hotworks.org.

a.m. Maker Faire, the annual invention and innovation festival, will entertain you and your little ones this weekend at The Henry Ford. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Sun. $28 one day, $47 both days. Discounts available for seniors, youths and members. Free for those ages 2 and younger. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. Call (313) 982-6001.

SUNDAY

The 13th annual Traverse City Film Festival (TCFF) will close with Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” film at the State Theatre. The film focuses on the Algiers Motel murders, which took place during the Detroit 1967 riots. 6 p.m. Sun. 233 E. Front, Traverse City. Call (231) 947-4800.

