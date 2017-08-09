“Just the Way You Are” singer Bruno Mars will bring his pop tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills Saturday. (Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

our picks

MILFORD MEMORIES SUMMER FESTIVAL

in Milford

From silly to serious, this annual neighborhood festival has something for everyone, drawing 200,000 people each year. View works from more than 300 local artists, or watch costumed card players sit on a block of ice while participating in the “cold butt Euchre tournament.” Arrive early for fitness classes, stay for the live music and other family-friendly fun. Fri.-Sun. Free. Milford. Main between Huron and Summit, Milford. milfordmemories.com

HISTORIC BASEBALL

at Greenfield Village

Vintage baseball clubs from across the Midwest will compete this weekend at the 15th annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball. The teams play by 1867 rules, which means optional gloves, no overhand pitching and no spitting. Besides games, the weekend festivities also include live music from the Dodworth Saxhorn Band and baseball artifacts. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free with admission to Greenfield Village. 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

big shows

THURSDAY

Tony Orlando at Caesars Windsor, pop, 3 and 8 p.m. Thurs. $16.95 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Jackson Brown with Greg Liesz at Redford Theatre, rock/folk, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $75 and up. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

Tower of Power at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Latin pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $39-$139. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

FRIDAY

Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $29.95 lawn, $29.95-$99.95 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Idina Menzel at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, pop/Broadway, 8 p.m. Fri. $30 lawn, $40-$130. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Easton Corbin at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, country, 8 p.m. Fri. $44.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

SATURDAY

Tour de Fat Detroit with Skylar Grey at Chene Park, pop, 4 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

Sabrina Carpenter at Fillmore Detroit, pop, 6 p.m. Sat. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Kane Brown at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 7 p.m. Sat. $59.69 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Michelle Branch at Majestic Theatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $25, $125 VIP meet and greet. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Chick Corea Elektric Band and Béla Fleck & the Flecktones at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, folk/jazz, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $29.50-$99.50. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Bruno Mars at The Palace of Auburn Hills, pop, 8 p.m. Sat. $49.50-$125. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

The Everybody Concert with Kash Doll at the Crofoot, hip-hop, 10 p.m. Sat. $30. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

SUNDAY

Michael Franti and Spearhead at Royal Oak Music Theatre, hip-hop/pop/reggae, 7 p.m. Sun. $28.50-$46. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29 lawn, $20-$75 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

MONDAY

Kings of Leon with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $32.50 lawn, $59.50-$89.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

Lalah Hathaway at Chene Park, soul/jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Jazziest All-Stars at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299.

THURSDAY

Vanna, Sirens and Sailors, Ghost Key and Crisis A.D. at Pike Room, metal, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Daedalus 2 Mission: A Space Opera with Paco Higdon Band at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Dragonette with October Babies at Necto, electronic/rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $15. 516 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-5835.

Rah the Son, Earth Engine and Virginia Violet & the Rays at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $8. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Betty Cooper with “Tales from the Dorkside” storytelling event at Small’s Bar, pop/rock/storytelling, 8 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 833-9700.

Grown Up Avenger Stuff with Wail and Hail Alien at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Sawyer Fredericks at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

The Rocket Summer at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $16. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Canton Color Block Jazz Concert Series with Rayse Biggs at Heritage Park, jazz, 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. cantonfun.org.

Mary Fahl at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Mew at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Sweat album release party with Cloud Rat, Sunrot and God Root at Trumbullplex, punk, 8 p.m. Fri. $6. 4210 Trumbull, Detroit. (313) 832-7952.

The Dead Daisies with the Dives at Shelter, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Against the Grain with Lucid Furs, Undesirable People, No Breaks and Gear Jammer at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Rick Estrin & the Nightcats at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

SATURDAY

Battle of the Bands at Wolverine Harley-Davidson, rock, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 44660 N. Gratiot, Clinton Township. wolverinehd.com

Honoring Elvis Presley’s Legend with Sherman Arnold and more at Dearborn Heights Moose Lodge, pop/oldies, 5 p.m. Sat. $20 (includes dinner). 27225 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. (313) 274-0286.

Delta Rae with Liz Longley at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Tales of Cream at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Josh White Jr. at Barefoot Productions Theatre, blues, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 240 N. Main, Plymouth. (734) 404-6886.

Jesse Kramer Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Etc! Etc! with Meaux Green at Magic Stick, electronic, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

Jon Stickley Trio at the Ark, bluegrass, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Waxahatchee with Palehound and Outer Spaces at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $13-$15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

J. Chris Newberg at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Bill Bushart at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

THURSDAY

Detroit Public Theatre performs “Detroit ’67” at Detroit Institute of Arts’ Rivera Court, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. detroitpublictheatre.org.

SATURDAY

Live taping of BuzzFeed’s “See Something Say Something” podcast at Arab American National Museum, 7-8:30 p.m. Sat. $8. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Motor City Soles featuring Los Angeles’s Tap Sounds Underground and more at Orchestra Hall at the Max, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25-$45. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

“House Industries: A Type of Learning” with artist and designer Paul Frank at the Henry Ford Museum, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $25-$60. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

THIS WEEKEND

“Grease” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

Summer Sale at Pewabic Pottery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. (members only), noon-4 p.m. Sun. (public). 10125 E. Jefferson, Detroit. pewabic.org.

FRIDAY

Exhibition opening reception for 2017 Open Competition at Alfred Berkowitz Gallery at University of Michigan Dearborn, 5-7 p.m. Fri. 4901 Evergreen, Dearborn. (313) 593-5087.

SATURDAY

Fine Art Fair at the green space across from the Stonehouse Bar, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. 19803 Ralston, Detroit. detroitfaf.com

“Honey I Shrunk the Kids” at Redford Theatre, 2 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

SUNDAY

Detroit Artist Bazaar at the Eastern, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 3434 Russell, Detroit. detroitartistbazaar.com

etc.

THURSDAY

Polish Pottery Party with handcrafted goods, entertainment and food at Acorn Farm, 5-8 p.m. Thurs. 367 N. Main, Milford. (248) 684-1373.

Sunset at the Scott fundraiser to restore the historic Pewabic tile mosaic at the James Scott Memorial Fountain, 6-10 p.m. Thurs. $40, $100 VIP. Belle Isle’s paddock, Detroit. belleisleconservancy.org/sunset-at-the-scott

SATURDAY

OABI kayaking and paddleboarding event at Belle Isle, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. $25 day of for beach party, races are extra. 1 Riverbank Drive, Detroit. oabidetroit.com.

Pure Detroit public walking tours of Packard Plant, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. $40. puredetroit.com/packardplant.

SUNDAY

Michigan War Dogs Memorial Presentation and Ice Cream Social at Clawson City Hall, 1 p.m. Sun. Free. 425 N. Main, Clawson. (248) 588-9196.

TUESDAY

Marshmallow Fly and Fry, marshmallow drop and cook-out, at Heritage Park, 5-8 p.m. Tues. Free. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1800.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uqH3uA