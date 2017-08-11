Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Salvador Salort-Pons at the DIA's Rivera Court is administered the oath of U.S. citizenship by U.S. District Court Judge Avern Cohn.

125 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Standing in Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts, beneath the tempura panel of a baby in utero, Salvador Salort-Pons became the country’s newest American citizen Friday afternoon at 3.

When the DIA director finished reciting the 140-word Oath of Allegiance, the black-robed man in charge, federal Judge Avern Cohn, thundered, “Marvelous!”

Over 100 people rose to their feet in a standing ovation. Salort-Pons, 47 and dressed in a blue suit, held up his new certificate of citizenship, beamed broadly and blew a kiss to the crowd.

But American citizenship brings obligations as well as rights, about which Cohn was quick to instruct his charge.

“You will not have completed the citizenship process,” Cohn said, his hand resting on Salort-Pons’ arm, “until you register to vote. It is more important than ever,” the judge added, “for us to choose wise people for executive positions.”

Cohn also gave the Madrid-born Salort-Pons a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution, which the jurist said he carries with him every day.

DIA director takes oath of U.S. citizenship
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

At the Detroit Institute of Art Rivera Court a sign
Buy Photo
At the Detroit Institute of Art Rivera Court a sign publicizes a ceremony for Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People gather to watch Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director,
Buy Photo
People gather to watch Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, take the oath of U.S. citizenship.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, takes the oath
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, takes the oath of U.S. citizenship in the museum's Rivera Court from Senior U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People gather to watch Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director,
Buy Photo
People gather to watch Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, take the oath of U.S. citizenship in the museum's Rivera Court.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, holds his certificate
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, holds his certificate moments after taking the oath of citizenship from Senior U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons speaks after taking the oath of
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons speaks after taking the oath of U.S. citizenship in the museum's Rivera Court on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, says a few words
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, says a few words after taking the oath of U.S. citizenship.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People gather to watch Salvador Salort-Pons take the
Buy Photo
People gather to watch Salvador Salort-Pons take the oath of U.S. citizenship in the museum's Rivera Court.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, speaks after taking
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, speaks after taking the oath of U.S. citizenship.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, speaks after taking
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, speaks after taking the oath of U.S. citizenship in the museum's Rivera Court.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, embraces his wife
Buy Photo
Salvador Salort-Pons, DIA director, embraces his wife Alexandria moments after taking the oath of U.S. citizenship.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    At the podium, Salort-Pons called the surrounding murals, with their multi-racial cast, a celebration of immigration. “That’s what America is all about,” he said, “people from all over working to make this the best country in the world.”

    One member of his audience, Anita Rajpal, grew up in the south of India and was naturalized in 1978, five years after she married a Wayne State surgical resident.

    Rajpal was at the ceremony with four family members, and said it reminded her vividly of America’s promise. “It represents the freedoms this country offers its citizens,” she said, “and the fact that you can become anything you like.”

    This year, Salort-Pons will join well over half a million other immigrants who’ve waited years for the chance to take the oath, and vow to “renounce and abjure” loyalty to any “foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty.”

    In fiscal year 2016, 752,800 people were naturalized, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

    Becoming a citizen is no walk in the woods, of course. Applicants must live in the U.S. at least five years as legal permanent residents, demonstrate English proficiency, and pass a test on American government and history.

    Salort-Pons’ daughter, Piper, just entering her sophomore year at Phillips Academy, recalled tutoring her father on the historical basics when she was a seventh-grader.

    “He was a very good student,” she said with a laugh, “and very eager to learn.”

    MHodges@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-6021

    Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

    U.S. Oath of Allegiance

    “I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

    125 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uyBeuY