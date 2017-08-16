The coaster will feature a smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, hence the hybrid label. (Photo: Cedar Point)

Cedar Point will have its vengeance.

The Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park that's known for its breathtaking and hair-raising roller coasters said Wednesday it will open the world's tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster — called Steel Vengeance — next year.

“This is another roller coaster that only Cedar Point could build – tallest, fastest and longest of its kind with four inversions and the exciting movements the hybrid design can achieve,” Jason McClure, Cedar Point's vice-president and general manager, said in a statement. “There are so many unexpected moments on Steel Vengeance, it’s just plain twisted. It’ll be an extremely wild experience for our guests.”

The new ride, which will stand more than 200 feet tall, is to be located in the park's FrontierTown area. It will feature a smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, hence the hybrid label.

Riders will board one of the ride's three trains and climb 205 feet. Once they get to the top, they’ll stare straight down a 90-degree initial drop and a 200-foot fall to earth.

There's also a 116-foot-high outer-banked hill that places riders on an outward tilt while moving forward.

The ride will last about 2-and-half minutes.

Cedar Point boasts being the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World" and has 70 rides, including 17 roller coasters.

