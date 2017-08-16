Buy Photo KEM will perform at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Saturday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

our picks

MICHIGAN RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

in Holly

It’s opening weekend for this medieval festival that features cosplay, food and drink, performances and loads of imagination. This weekend is the Royal Pet & Ale Festival, with special programming for pooches, including a pet costume contest and ugliest dog competition. The Ren Fest runs weekends through Oct. 1. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE

on Woodward

Car fans will party on both sides of Woodward from 8 Mile to Pontiac for this annual hot rod and classic car parade. The Pontiac Power Week is part of the fun, and offers a classic car show and concerts Friday and Saturday in downtown Pontiac along Woodward and Saginaw streets. Visit woodwarddreamcruise.com.

NIGHT MARKET

at Beacon Park

Craft beers and cocktails will flow as park visitors browse goods from local vendors at the new Beacon Park’s Night Market. The ongoing market also includes live music and food trucks. 7 p.m.-midnight Saturdays through Sept. 30. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

The Accidentals at Saint Andrew’s Hall, folk/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25 lawn, $29.50-$99.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Lynyrd Skynyrd with Blackberry Smoke at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, southern rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $25 lawn, $30.50-$100.50. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

FRIDAY

August Alsina at Fillmore Detroit, R&B/hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

SATURDAY

St. Clair Jazz Festival with Ruben Studdard at St. Clair’s Palmer Park, jazz, 1-9 p.m. Sat. Free. 498 N. Riverside, St. Clair. (810) 329-2962 or (810) 329-7121.

Neal Morse Band at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Danny Brown, Angel Haze and Jay Daniel at Russell Industrial Center, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. Free. Must RVSP at eqtdet.com. 1600 Clay, Detroit. eqtdet.com.

John Butler Trio with J.S. Ondara at Royal Oak Music Theatre, roots, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Chris Stapleton with Margo Price and Brent Cobb at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Sat. $30.75 lawn, $50.75-$70.75. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

KEM with Marsha Ambrosius at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $25 lawn, $49.50-$129.50 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

SUNDAY

Logic with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Sun. $29.50 lawn, $39.50-$75 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Gucci Mane with Young M.A. at Chene Park, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sun. $46 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

MONDAY

Mark Lanegan Band with Duke Garwood and Lyenn at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $25. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

TUESDAY

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Niles Rodgers at DTE Energy Music Theatre, R&B/soul, 6:30 p.m. Tues. $25 lawn, $39.50-$125. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

Morris Day and the Time at Chene Park, R&B/rock, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $15 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Spencer Barefield at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299.

THURSDAY

Riverfront Relaxin’ series with live music from the Groove Council and the movie “Hidden Figures” at West Riverfront Park, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1801 Jefferson, Detroit. facebook.com/detroitriverfrontconservancy.

Joshua Breakstone with Marion Hayden and Sean Dobbins at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

The Jerry Douglas Band at the Ark, bluegrass, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

JC and the Royal Keys with Laura Mendoza at Otus Supply, rock, 9:30 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

FRIDAY

The Sillies, the Stomp Rockets, the Zots, the Rat Rods and Johnny Spark & the Boys at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Canton Color Block Jazz Concert Series with RYZ and Mr. Gerard Gibbs at Heritage Park, jazz, 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. cantonfun.org.

Homeshake with Moon King at El Club, indie pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $12-$14. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Sharon Love Jones at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

Ashley Summers Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

The Blueflowers, Pewter Cub and Betty Cooper at Ghost Light Hamtramck, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. No cover. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

Scott H. Biram with Gallows Bound at Loving Touch, roots/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Joe Strummer Jam at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $6. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Sky Covington at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

MONDAY

He Is We, the Icarus Account, Telegraf, Watching for Foxes and Woven in Hiatus at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 6 p.m. Mon. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Blaze Bayley at Token Lounge, metal, 7 p.m. Mon. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Kris Johnson Group at the Cube at the Max, jazz/classical/hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $10-$20, $50 VIP experience. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

TUESDAY

Unwritten Law, Lost in Society, Daisys and Lily Livers at Pike Room, punk, 7 p.m. Tues. $18. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

WEDNESDAY

Haken at Shelter, metal, 7 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Ben Sidran at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $20. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Black Actress, the Highborn and the Strains at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $7. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Connie Ettinger at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“ROBOCOP! The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun., also 8 p.m. Aug. 24-26. $20-$25. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Detroit City Dance Festival: Choreographers Showcase at Detroit Film Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Free. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900. Visit detroitdancecityfestival.com for more events.

BoxFest Detroit 2017, a showcase of women directors, at Planet Ant Theatre, Fri.-Aug. 26. $10 per day, $30 festival pass. 2357 Caniff, Hamtramck. boxfestdetroit.com.

Bob Zany at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $14 in advance, $16 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

SATURDAY

The Big Luau Wedding with Hoaloha Polynesian dance group and the band Emerging Soul, plus Hawaiian pig roast and other food at Joy Manor Banquet Center, 6-11:30 p.m. Sat. $55 per person, $400 table for eight. 28999 Joy, Westland. (313) 529-113 or bit.ly/bigluauwedding.

visual art/film

SATURDAY

Neighborhood Arts & Culture Festival outside of the Detroit Repertory Theatre, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com.

Riverfront Arts Festival Opening: “East Side Detroit from the 1920s-1970s,” plus Nick Sinacori and Alice Schneider at Riverfront-Lakewood East Park, 2-6 p.m. Sat. Riverside Blvd., Detroit. riverfrontartsfestival.info.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Assumption Greekfest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. $2, free for seniors and kids 11 and younger. 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. (586) 779-6111 or assumptionfestival.com.

African World Festival at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org..

SATURDAY

Bee Fest with beekeeper talks, music, crafts, demos and more at Belle Isle Nature Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Free. Belle Isle, Detroit. belleislenaturecenter.org.

Om at the Max with yoga instructor Naomi Gold at the Cube at the Max, 10:30 a.m. Sat. $25, $18 child. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

India Day with Indian League of America at Suburban Collection Showplace, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Free, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 905-1809.

Arab American Celebration with music, shopping, food and art at Ford Resource and Engagement Center, 4-8:30 p.m. Sat. Free. 2826 Bagley, Detroit. arabamericanmuseum.com.

MONDAY

Solar Eclipse Celebration at Michigan Science Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon. 5020 John R, Detroit. (313) 577-8400 or mi-sci.org.

Observatory viewing of solar eclipse and “Totality” planetarium shows at Cranbrook Institute of Science, 11 a.m. Mon. $13, $9.50 ages 2-12 and 65 and older. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3200.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2whvwBk