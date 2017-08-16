DJs Freddy Kennett, left, and Robby Hauldren of Louis The Child. (Photo: Michael Tullberg / Getty Images)

ON SALE FRIDAY

Pod Tours America with Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, Michigan Theater, Oct. 6, $35-$59.50

Brand New, Fox Theatre, Oct. 15, ticket price TBA

Brad Garrett, MGM Grand Detroit, Nov. 3, $45-$65

Death From Above, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 3, $25

Kip Moore with Drake White and Jordan Davis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 4, $29.50-$59.50

Red and 10 Years, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 8, $20

Gary Owen with Deon Cole, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 18, $39.50-$65

Louis the Child, Masonic Temple, Nov. 18, ticket prices TBA

Rittz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2, $18

The White Buffalo, Shelter, Dec. 6, $18

GWAR, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 10, $25

ON SALE SATURDAY

Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 27, $99-$995

ON SALE NOW

Rusted Root, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 24

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy with Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 25

The Music of Prince with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 25

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Chaka Khan, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 26

The Juliana Theory, Majestic Theatre, Aug. 26

Wine and Craft Beer Festival, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 26-27

Depeche Mode, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 27

Lil Yachty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Aug. 28

SZA, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 30

2 Chainz, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 31

John Mayer, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

U2, Ford Field, Sept. 3

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Edgar Winter Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 3

Frankie Ballard, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 7

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 8

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas with Chronixx, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8

Rockin’ Country Music Festival with Billy Ray Cyrus, the Railers, Old Dominion and more, Heritage Park, Sept. 8-9

Sublime with Rome and the Offspring, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 9

Tucker Beathart, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 9

Sleeping with Sirens, Shelter, Sept. 9

J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 10

Bryson Tiller, Masonic Temple Theatre, Sept. 14

Bayside, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 14

Paramore, Fox Theatre, Sept. 15

Danzig with Corrosion of Conformity, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 15

Tom Jones, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 16

Four Year Strong, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 16

Gorillaz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 18

Kid Rock, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19-20

Sturgill Simpson, Fox Theatre, Sept. 19

Father John Misty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Coast Modern, Shelter, Sept. 19

J Balvin, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Big Boi, Majestic Theatre, Sept. 20

Steve Earle, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 21

VNV Nation, Shelter, Sept. 22

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 22

Bob Seger, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 23

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 23

All Star Comedy Festvial with Lavelle Crawford, Corey Holmcomb, JB Smoove, Earthquake and Smokey Suarez, Fox Theatre, Sept. 23

John Mulaney, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23, $29-$39

Electric Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 23

Marinella and Antonis Remos, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 24

The Wonder Years, Shelter, Sept. 24

The Cranberries, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 26

Beth Hart with Eric Gales, Michigan Theater, Sept. 26

Gogol Bordello, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 26

Afghan Whigs with Har Mar Superstar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 26

Ed Sheeran, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 27

Nick Murphy, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Collective Soul, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28

John Cleese live on stage for conversation and Q&A following screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Riff Fest 2017 with Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Pop Evil, Greta Van Fleet, Fozzy, Radkey and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 29

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 29

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit, Sept. 29

Glass Animals, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 29

Nothing More, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 29

The Devil Wears Prada with Veil of Maya, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 30

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

Against Me! with Bleached and the Dirty Nil, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 1

Boz Scaggs, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 1

Leroy Sanchez, Shelter, Oct. 1

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 2

Zakk Sabbath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 3

Alison Krauss and David Gray, Fox Theatre, Oct. 4

Paul Cauthen, Shelter, Oct. 4

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 5

Pixies, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Hanson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Theory of a Deadman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 7

Atlas Genius, Shelter, Oct. 9

Travis Tritt, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 10

Goldlink, Shelter, Oct. 10

Phoenix, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11

Paul Weller, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 11

Tom Segura, Michigan Theater, Oct. 12

Gov’t Mule, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Toadies with Local H, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 13

Secondhand Serenade, Shelter, Oct. 13

The Spill Canvas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 14

Wheeler Walker Jr., Shelter, Oct. 14

Kesha, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Andy Mineo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 16

Nothing But Thieves, Shelter, Oct. 16

Andrew W.K., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 18

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Chris Isaak, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 19

Citizen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 19

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

La Femme, Shelter, Oct. 22

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

Ben Folds, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Mutemath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 30

Tori Amos, Michigan Theater, Oct. 31

The Weeknd, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Our Lady Peace, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 1

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2

Andy Cohen, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 2

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Animals as Leaders and Periphery, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 4

Tegan and Sara, Masonic Temple’s Cathedral Theatre, Nov. 5

Macklemore, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 5

Keith Sweat, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 5

Mayhem, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

The Shins, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

Slowdive, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 8

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Witt Lowry, Shelter, Nov. 10

HIM, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 11

That Poppy, Shelter, Nov. 11

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

Joe Biden, Michigan Theater, Dec. 13

Odesza, Masonic Temple, Nov. 14

The Infamous Stringdusters, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Mountain Goats, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

Dirty Heads, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Knuckle Puck, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 18

Jay Z, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 19

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

King Crimson, Michigan Theater, Nov. 22

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 24

Waterparks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 24

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 25

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Circa Survive Thrice, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 3

Lecrae, St. Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

$uicideboy$, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10

Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Information

Ticket updates

Love Jones the Musical scheduled for Aug. 20 at DTE Energy Music Theatre has been canceled. Refunds available at point of purchase.

Complied by Melody Baetens

