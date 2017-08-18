(Caption Information) Sir Edward of Knights of The Black Rose, Joust Company, rides before the joust during the 2016 Michigan Renaissance Festival August 20, 2016 near Holly, Michigan. (John M. Galloway/Special to the News) (Photo: John M. Galloway / Special to The Detroit News)

1. KEM with Marsha Ambrosius at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

The 3rd annual Summer White Concert features Grammy-nominted R&B singer and songwriter KEM, who was raised in Detroit, and Marsha Ambrosius and Beth, who is also from the area. 8 p.m. Sat. $25 lawn, $49.50-$129.50 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

2. Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly

It’s opening weekend for this medieval festival that features cosplay, food and drink, performances and loads of imagination. This weekend is the Royal Pet & Ale Festival, with special programming for pooches, including a pet costume contest and ugliest dog competition. The Ren Fest runs weekends through Oct. 1. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

3. African World Festival at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

A celebration of African-American culture, this annual festival boasts handmade goods, kids’ activities and live jazz, R&B, gospel and more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Melody Baetens

