1. KEM with Marsha Ambrosius at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
The 3rd annual Summer White Concert features Grammy-nominted R&B singer and songwriter KEM, who was raised in Detroit, and Marsha Ambrosius and Beth, who is also from the area. 8 p.m. Sat. $25 lawn, $49.50-$129.50 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.
2. Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly
It’s opening weekend for this medieval festival that features cosplay, food and drink, performances and loads of imagination. This weekend is the Royal Pet & Ale Festival, with special programming for pooches, including a pet costume contest and ugliest dog competition. The Ren Fest runs weekends through Oct. 1. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.
3. African World Festival at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
A celebration of African-American culture, this annual festival boasts handmade goods, kids’ activities and live jazz, R&B, gospel and more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.
Melody Baetens
