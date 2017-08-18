An aircraft from the Henry Ford Museum collection. (Photo: Henry Ford Museum)

SATURDAY

a.m. Celebrate National Aviation Day by attending the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation event. Parking and activities are free. An iconic and history-making aircraft from the museum’s collection will be on display. The Henry Ford, 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn. Visit thehenryford.org.

p.m. Black United Fund of Michigan (BUF) is sponsoring its fourth annual “Drives & Dreams,” a classic car and networking extravaganza at Prestige Cadillac. Highlights will include a classic car showcase and live entertainment. Attire is casual chic. 7 p.m.-midnight. $35 (tax deductible). 29900 Van Dyke, Warren. Call (313) 894-2200.

p.m. The second annual St. Clair Jazz Festival will be held Saturday along the riverfront of Palmer Park, with performers Charles and Gwen Scales (1 p.m.); Larry Lee & Back in the Day (2:30 p.m.); “The Voice” winner Javier Colon (4 p.m.); Alexander Zonjic and Friends (5:30 p.m.); and “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard (7:30 p.m.). Free. 498 N. Riverside, St. Clair. Call (810) 329-2962 or visit zonjic.com.

Charles and Gwen Scales will perform at St. Clair Jazz Festival. (Photo: St. Clair Jazz Festival)

p.m. Pittsfield Open Band: Ann Arbor Community of Traditional Music and Dance presents an open jam of contra dance music at Pittsfield Grange. All instruments are welcome. 3-6 p.m. Free. 337 Ann Arbor-Saline. Call (734) 994-9307.

p.m. Stand-up comedian Connie Ettinger will perform at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Also performing will be Robert Jenkins. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sat. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. Call (248) 542-9900.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY

a.m. Treat the kids to a “Day out with Thomas: the Friendship Tour 2017” at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad. They’ll enjoy about a 40-minute ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine, a straw maze for all ages, and more. $22 plus tax for ages 2 and older (service charges and fee may apply). 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. 6140 Bray, Flint. Call (800) 648-PARK or visit geneseecountyparks.org.

a.m. PuppetART will perform a crowd favorite, “Banana for Turtle” on Saturday. $10 children, $15 adults. (Also, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, you’re invited to take pictures with your favorite puppets as the theater celebrates almost two decades.) 25 E. Grand River, Detroit. Call (313) 961-7777 or visit puppetart.org.

p.m. The Detroit Institute of Arts will host Detroit Dance City Festival, a community event led by ARTLAB J. From 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat., Sun. inside the Crystal Gallery, guests can enjoy lunch featuring artists talks and panel discussions. Free, but food and beverages must be purchased. 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Rivera Court, enjoy dancers, musicians and performance artists. Admission is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents and DIA members. All others: $14 adults, $9 seniors ages 62-plus, $8 college students, and $6 ages 6-17. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 833-7900, or visit dia.org.

Jocelynn Brown

