our picks

METRO DETROIT CHEVY DEALERS HYDROFEST

at Detroit River

This annual weekend of excitement on the Detroit River features two boating competitions. The Presidents Cup has its final race at 5:10 p.m. Sat. and APBA Gold Cup race will run its final at 4:35 p.m. Sun. Qualifying and other races are Fri.-Sun. $10-$200. Detroit River, Detroit. (313) 329-8047 or detroitboatraces.com.

HUG DAY

in Iron Street Neighborhood

This block club party has two stages of live music, dancing and lots of hugging. Sky Covington, Thornetta Davis, Sherry Scott and others are scheduled to perform. It’s also a backpack drive, and school supplies will be collected at the party. Organizers are asking for donations of backpacks and things that students would need for school, like spiral notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, hand sanitizer, etc. Noon-9 p.m. Sun. Free. Iron between Jefferson and Mt. Elliott Park, Detroit. hugdetroit.net.

RUN-DMC

at Chene Park

One of hip-hop’s and modern music’s most influential artists, Run-DMC was the first rap act on the cover of Rolling Stone and the first to get a Grammy nomination. Rakim and EPMD open the show. 8 p.m. Sun. $80 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

big shows

THURSDAY

Bob Seger & Silver Bullet Band at Huntington Center, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $96 and up. 500 Jefferson, Toledo. (419) 255-3300.

Rusted Root at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8:30 p.m. Thurs. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

FRIDAY

Summer Slaughter Tour with the Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Oceano and more at Majestic Theatre, metal, 2 p.m. Fri. $29.50. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy at DTE Energy Music Theatre, comedy, 6 p.m. Fri. $25 lawn, $39.50-$99.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Playboi Carti at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $56.46. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Chad Calek at Royal Oak Music Theatre, television personality/paranormal, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $20-$200. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Ted Nugent with Jackyl at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $25 lawn, $25-$99.50 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Shreya Ghoshal at Fox Theatre, Indian pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $53-$254. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

The Music of Prince with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20 and up. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

Marduk, Incantation and Abysmal Dawn at Harpo’s, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $20. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Chaka Khan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, R&B, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $30 lawn, $69-$145 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

The Alarm featuring Mike Peters at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

Moonwalker — the Reflection of Michael at Emerald Theatre, pop, 5 p.m. Sun. $15-$30. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

Make America Rock Again Tour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $16 and up. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Depeche Mode at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $30 lawn, $49.50-$129.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

MONDAY

Lil Yachty at Royal Oak Music Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Mon. $26.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

WEDNESDAY

SZA at Fillmore Detroit, R&B/soul, 7 p.m. Wed. $40 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

live music

THURSDAY

Science for Sociopaths, Fresh Breath and Chris Degnore at Small’s Bar, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Jonathan Taylor Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Cosmic Knot with Gasoline Gypsies, Muruga & the Cosmic Hoe Down Band featuring Tonuy P-Funk Strat at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Jason Richardson and Luke Holland at Loving Touch, rock, 6 p.m. Fri. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Herbie Russ at Ocean Prime, rock, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays. No cover. 2915 Coolidge, Troy. (248) 458-0500.

Canton Color Block Jazz Concert Series with Greg Nagy at Heritage Park, jazz, 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. cantonfun.org.

Shallow Side with One Block South and Second Echo at Diesel Concert Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 33151 23 Mile, Chesterfield. (586) 933-3503.

Tart EP release with Double Winter and DJ Marcie Bolen at Ghost Light Hamtramck, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

The Night Game with Nightly and Signature Mistakes at Magic Bag, indie rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-3030.

The Torch Twisters at MotorCity Wine, pop/jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. 1949 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 483-7283.

SATURDAY

Big Sam’s Funky Nation at the Cube at the Max, funk/rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $15. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Psychostick with Ideamen and Screamking at Token Lounge, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Lillie Mae with Craig Brown Band at Third Man Records, pop/rock, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 441 Canfield W., Detroit. (313) 209-5205.

James Gardin, Red Pill, Cye Pie and Peace to Mateo at Loving Touch, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

George Bedard’s “Let it Rock” a Chuck Berry Celebration at the Ark, rock/roots, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$27. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Hot Talent Buffet at Northern Lights Lounge, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $10 donation to Freedom House. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.

Dude with Six and the Sevens at Cadieux Cafe, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. 4300 Cadieux, Detroit. (313) 882-8560.

SUNDAY

Samantha Fish at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 3 p.m. Sun. $20-$30. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Arco Voz at Cliff Bell’s, Latin/jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

The Chamanas with Vybra at Majestic Cafe, Latin rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $20. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

Ben Sollee at the Cube at the Max, folk/pop, 7 p.m. Wed. $15, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Flatfoot 56 with the Speakeasies at Small’s Bar, punk/rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Bucky Harris, Matt Wixson’s Flying Circus, Full Monty and Lily Livers at New Dodge Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $10. 8850 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 874-5963.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Gigamesh at Necto, 9 p.m. Thurs. $12.50-$15. 516 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-5835.

SATURDAY

Night Bass Summer Phases with AC Slater and Jack Beats at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$17. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Matt McClowry at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“ROBOCOP! The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $20-$25. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

BoxFest Detroit 2017, a showcase of women directors, at Planet Ant Theatre, through Saturday. $10 per day, $30 festival pass. 2357 Caniff, Hamtramck. boxfestdetroit.com.

Andy Pitz at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

FRIDAY

Mike Bonner’s Uptown Friday Night at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 9:45 p.m. Fri. $20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

SATURDAY

“Satori Circus: the Choir” at St. Albertus Church, 8 p.m. Sat. $15 suggested donation. 4231 St. Aubin, Detroit. (313) 831-9727.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

“Wizard of Oz” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

FRIDAY

“Art of Rebellion: Black Art of the Civil Rights Movement” artist discussion at Detroit Institute of Arts, 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

PizzaCon 2017, pizza-themed art show and pizza party at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Fri. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 833-9700.

WEDNESDAY

’90s on Maple with Adam Graham at the Maple Theater, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $8, includes small popcorn. 4135 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 750-1030.

etc.

THURSDAY

Summer Festival with water slide, games, contest, face painting and more at Clark Park, 1-4 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1130 Clark, Detroit. (313) 841-8534 or clarkparkdetroit.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $22 for ages 2 and older. 6140 Bray, Flint. ticketweb.com/dowt.

FRIDAY

MotorCity Cage Night, live mixed martial arts fights at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 7 p.m. Fri. $20-$175. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

SATURDAY

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit adoption event at PetSmart, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 23271 Eureka, Taylor. metrodetroitanimals.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

