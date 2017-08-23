‘American Horror Story: Cult’ will take place in our fair state, according to newly released details

A Michigan horror story will be the focus of the next season of “American Horror Story.”

The upcoming seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s FX series takes place here in the Great Lakes state, according to a trailer for the show released Tuesday. The particulars of the season have been trickling out slowly over the last few months.

Titled “American Horror Story: Cult,” the season will focus on Ally (Emmy winner Sarah Paulson), a lesbian living in Michigan who loses it when Donald Trump is elected president. In the trailer, an establishing shot of the Detroit skyline can be seen along with the dateline “Michigan 2016.”

Following Trump’s election, Ally begins seeing scary clowns and other frightening images, and it looks like a nail gun, a sword and a grocery store somehow comes into play.

“AHS: Cult,” which also stars Billie Lourd, Allison Pill, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Chaz Bono and Lena Dunham, premieres at 10 p.m. Sept. 5 on FX.

