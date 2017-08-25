Frankie Beverly (Photo: Stephen Cohen / Getty Images)

1. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Chaka Khan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Funk singer Chaka Khan brings her big hair and even bigger voice to Freedom Hill, joining Maze and Frankie Beverly for their latest visit to town. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $30 lawn, $69-$145 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

2. Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest at Detroit River

This annual weekend of excitement on the Detroit River features two boating competitions. The President’s Cup has its final race at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, and APBA Gold Cup race will run its final at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Qualifying and other races run all weekend. $10-$200. Detroit River, Detroit. (313) 329-8047 or detroitboatraces.com.

3. Depeche Mode at DTE Energy Music Theatre

These British synth-pop hitmakers had had 50 songs on the UK Singles Chart since debuting in the early 1980s. Considered one of the most influential bands in the world, Depeche Mode really broke through with the 1990 album “Violator.” 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $30 lawn, $49.50-$129.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Melody Baetens

