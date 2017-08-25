A pet adoption event is Saturday in Taylor. (Photo: PetSmart)

SATURDAY

a.m. End summer with the kids at the Community Fun Fair at Tree of Life Bible Fellowship Church. Highlights include carnival games, food, beverages, raffles, inflatables, a dunk tank and face painting. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Free. 3118 Greenfield (between 12 and 13 Mile), Royal Oak. Call (248) 280-0018 or visit tolbf.org.

a.m. Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit will host a “Forever Homes” event, offering cats and dogs for adoption in the PetSmart parking lot. More than 50 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be available for adoption. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 23271 Eureka, Taylor. Visit metrodetroitanimals.org.

p.m. Attend “Tribute to Kenneth V. Cockrel Sr.: The Voice of the People” at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. This event celebrates the legacy of Detroit attorney Kenneth Cockrel, who challenged racial and economic status quo and police brutality against African-Americans. 2 p.m. Free. 315 East Warren, Detroit. Visit thewright.org.

p.m. The Alarm, featuring Mike Peters, will perform at the Magic Bag. Doors open 8 p.m. Sat. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. Call (248) 544-1991.

p.m. See the new comedy “Hockey — The Musical!,” a celebration of hockey by author Mitch Albom, at Pasant Theatre. 2, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $35 general, $75 VIP. 750 E. Shaw Lane, East Lansing. Call 1-800-WHARTON or visit whartoncenter.com.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

p.m. Enjoy two stages of live entertainment at the Garlic & Music Festival at Campus Martius Park with garlic, gulps and guitars. A gourmet alley will feature garlicky food, craft beer and summer cocktails. It’ll be a weekend of tastes, scents, sights and sounds. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. Woodward at Fort in downtown Detroit. Call (248) 202-4662. Email: Matt@UltimateFunProductions.com.

p.m. Stop by Theatre NOVA and see what happens when four women lose their heads in the girl comedy “The Revolutionists,” set during the French Revolution. 8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. Call (734) 633-8450.

