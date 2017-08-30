Garrison Keillor hosts jokes and music for one night Sunday at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre. (Photo: Karl Walter / Getty Images)

U2 alternate image

U2

at Ford Field

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of U2’s chart-topping album “The Joshua Tree,” the band has embarked on a four-leg stadium tour. Detroit opens the North American leg of the tour with Beck as opening act. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35-$290. 2000 Brush, Detroit. (313) 262-2000.

GARRISON KEILLOR

at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Garrison Keillor brings his Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Tour with Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky & the Road Hounds and Heather Masse to Rochester Hills this weekend for a night of jokes and music. 7 p.m. Sun. $20 lawn, $39.50-$79.50 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

big shows

THIS WEEKEND

Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. $8, $6 children, $30 for wristband. 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Arts, Beats and Eats in Downtown Royal Oak, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon. $3-$5. Between Lincoln and 11 Mile and Lafayette and Main, downtown Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550 or artsbeatseats.com.

Detroit Jazz Festival in Downtown Detroit, 6:30 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m. Sat. and 12:15 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Free. Hart Plaza and Campus Martius, Woodward and Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 469-6564 or detroitjazzfest.org.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival in Hamtramck, noon-10 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Polish Day Parade is at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Free. Jos Campau at Caniff, Hamtrmack. hamtownfest.com.

THURSDAY

2 Chainz at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $45 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

FRIDAY

John Mayer at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $36 lawn, $36-$149 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

Joe Torry at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $35-$50. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

SUNDAY

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with the Edgar Winter Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 6:30 p.m. Sun. $30 lawn, $45-$99.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Return of the Legends with Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Roxanne Shante, Kool Moe Dee and more at Chene Park, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Sun. $26 and up. 2600 Chene Park, Detroit. (313) 393-7128.

WEDNESDAY

Venom Inc with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and the Convalescence at Harpo’s, metal, 5:30 p.m. Wed. $20. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Eyehategod and Cro-Mags with Child Bite, SNAFU and Black Mass at El Club, metal, 8 p.m. Wed. $20-$22. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

live music

THURSDAY

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Chris Codish Organ Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Betty Who, Geographer and Rival Summers at Magic Stick, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $16. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Handgrenades, Ryan Dillaha and the Miracle Men and more at Ghost Light Hamtramck, 8 p.m. Thurs. Free will donation to help replace stolen musical equipment. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

Pierre Bensusan at the Ark, classical/folk/jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

FRIDAY

The Juli Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Attalla, Red Stone Souls and Boogie Knights at Corktown Tavern, metal, 9 p.m. Fri. $7. 1716 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 964-5103.

Child Bite with Multicult, Vincas and Braidedveins at Loving Touch, metal, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

SATURDAY

Temple of Void album release party with Tombstalker, Isenblast and Centenary at Small’s Bar, metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Benefit for UFO Factory employees with the Avatars, Shelley Salant, Emily Roll and more at Blind Pig, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. Donations accepted. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

SUNDAY

Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

MONDAY

Electric Guest with Nine Pound Shadow and Valley Hush at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

Sweat, Tart and Mango Lane at Korner Bar, rock, 9 p.m. Sun. $5. 10001 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 974-6575.

TUESDAY

Today is the Day at Loving Touch, metal, 7 p.m. Tues. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

WEDNESDAY

Amir Obe at Shelter, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Bonobo at Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs. $27. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Buy Photo Detroit techno founder Kevin Saunderson plays the Grasshopper Underground Friday. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley / The Detroit News)

FRIDAY

Kevin Saunderson at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

Green Velvet at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $18. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

White Party at Brownie’s on the Lake, 9 p.m. Sun. $10-$20. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 291-3486.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Jim McHugh at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

WEDNESDAY

Detroit to L.A. Comedy Challenge at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $10. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

etc.

THURSDAY

Salsa Dance Party with lessons, DJ and live music at the Cube at the Max, 9 p.m. Thurs. $15. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THIS WEEKEND

Romeo Peach Festival in Romeo, 10 a.m. Thurs.-Fri., 8 a.m. Sat.-Sun. and 9 a.m. Mon. Free. Near 31 Mile and Main, Romeo. romeopeachfestival.com.

High Seas Adventure at Michigan Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Mon. $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport, Sat.-Mon. $35-$40, free for kids 15 and younger. 801 Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti. yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow

SATURDAY

Lupus Detroit Walk for Warriors at New Center Park, 9 a.m.-noon Sat. $20. 2998 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit. lupusdetroit.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

