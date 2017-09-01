Hit the rides at The Michigan State Fair at the at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. (Photo: Michigan State Fair)

1. Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace

This year’s fair features livestock exhibits each day until 5 p.m., vendors, entertainment, food and a beer garden, plus daily performances from the Shrine Circus. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. $8, $6 children, $30 for wristband. 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

2. Ford Arts, Beats and Eats in Downtown Royal Oak

Browse works of art, munch food from a vareity of local restaurant and caterers or bop to the beats. Candlebox and 311 headline Saturday. Dwight Yoakam and Grand Funk Railroad are the big acts on Sunday and the Wallflowers and George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars close out the event on Labor Day. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon. $3-$5. Between Lincoln and 11 Mile and Lafayette and Main, downtown Royal Oak. (248) 541-7550 or artsbeatseats.com.

3. Detroit Jazz Festival in Downtown Detroit

Hear live jazz from Hart Plaza to Campus Martius all weekend in downtown Detroit. This year’s Artist in Residence is Wayne Shorter, performing at 9:15 p.m. Sunday with Leo Genovese, Esperanza Spalding and Terri Lyne Carrington and 7 p.m. Monday with the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra. 11:30 a.m. Sat. and 12:15 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Free. Hart Plaza and Campus Martius, Woodward and Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 469-6564 or detroitjazzfest.org.

4. Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport

Take a ride in a B-52 or other aircraft, or watch the action from the ground. One of this year’s highlights is an appearance by the United States Navy Blue Angels flight demo team. Sat.-Mon. $35-$40, free for kids 15 and younger. 801 Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti. yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow.

Melody Baetens

