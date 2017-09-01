Here is a sampling of some of the scrumptious treats you’ll find at the Romeo Peach Festival. (Photo: Facebook)

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

a.m. Enjoy Labor Day weekend with “Art on the Bay” at Walter & Mary Burke Park. Shop for paintings, drawings, sculpture, woodwork, glass items, metal pieces, jewelry, candles, and more. There will also be plenty of food available from vendors and music for your entertainiment pleasure. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Historic Downtown New Baltimore. Visit artonthebay.com/contacat-us/.

SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY

a.m. The 2017 Michigan Renaissance Festival Continues. This weekend focuses on high-seas adventure with beard and tatto competitions, and knights on bikes. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends through Oct. 1, and Labor Day. $22.95 adults, $20.95 seniors 65-plus, $20.95 students with I.D., and $13.95 children ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly. Call (248) 634-5552 or visit michrenfest.com.

a.m. Everything will be just peachy at the Romeo Peach Festival, where there’s sure to be plenty of fun activities and entertainment, along with a variety of peach treats. 8 a.m.-midnight Sat.-Mon. Free. North Main, Downtown Romeo. Call (586) 752-6633, or visit romeopeachfestival.com/events/.

p.m. Celebrate the end of summer by attending the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. Activities for the entire family include a carnival, performances by Polish dance groups, music, Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Races, and more. Noon-10 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Parking is $5 in the City lot at Mitchell and Caniff. Hamtramck is east of I-75 and north of I-94. Visit hamtownfest.com/.

SUNDAY

p.m. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of their chart-topping album, “The Joshua Tree,” U2 has embarked on a four-leg stadium tour. Detroit opens the North American leg of the tour with Beck as opening act. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $35-$290. Ford Field, 2000 Brush, Downtown Detroit. (313) 262-2000.

p.m. Garrison Keillor brings his Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Tour to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre with Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky & the Road Hounds and Heather Masse to Rochester Hills this weekend for a night of jokes and music. 7 p.m. Sun. $20 lawn, $39.50-$79.50 pavilion. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

p.m. Don’t miss Dancing in the Streets: AACTMAD, an annual event that’ll be celebrating it’s 20th year in downtown Ann Arbor. Multiple stages will offer guests the opportunity to try a number of different dance styles, in addition to enjoying mini-concerts. Special entertainment for kids will be provided. 1:30-6:30 p.m. Sun. Free. Corner of Main and Washington, Ann Arbor. Call (734) 274-0773 or (734) 769-1052.

