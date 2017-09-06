The Detroit Dives (Photo: The Detroit Dives)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians

Name: The Detroit Dives

Lineup: Ron McPherson, guitar and vocals; Kevin Perri, bass; Andrew Pike, drums.

New tunes: The band’s new EP, “House Caught Fire,” kicks off with a soulful rock jam titled “Hometown Anthem,” which is an ode to Detroit. The EP also includes a gritty cover of the Bee Gee’s song “To Love Somebody.”

Next: This local rock trio will celebrate the release of “House Caught Fire” Friday with a show at PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan in Detroit. They’ll be joined on piano and organ by Patrick Brennan. Fellow local rock groups the Haley Riots and Mom Barley open the show starting at 9 p.m. There’s a $5 cover.

Melody Baetens

