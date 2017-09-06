Lauryn Hill performs at Freedom Hill on Friday. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images)

UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS

at Chene Park

This post-Labor Day favorite returns with death-defying feats, clowns, dancers, animals and other big top fun. 7 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fri., noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat. 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Tues. and 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed. (through Oct. 10). $17 and up; $10 parking. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. universoulcircus.com.

ART & APPLES FESTIVAL

in Rochester Park

Shop and admire works by artists from across the country at this annual festival. The entertainment lineup includes the Eisenhower Dance Youth Ensemble, local jazz artists and more. Among the food offerings will be apple pies from Boy Scout Troop 125 and the Older Persons’ Commission. 4-7:30 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. 407 Pine St., Rochester. everfest.com/e/art-apples-festival-rochester-mi.

MS. LAURYN HILL AND NAS

at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Multi-platinum and multi-Grammy Award winning artist Lauryn Hill performs Friday at Freedom Hill with her co-headliner rapper Nas. They are joined by Chronixx, and comedian Dave Chappelle was recently added to the bill as a feature performer. 6:30 p.m. Fri. $27 lawn, $51.50-$131.50 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

DALLY IN THE ALLEY

in Cass Corridor

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Dally in the Alley is one of the city’s longest-running events. The non-corporate, neighborhood event has four stages of music, vendors, food, beer and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Free. Between Second and Third and Hancock and Forest, Detroit. (313) 832-1949 or dallyinthealley.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Frankie Ballard at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

FRIDAY

Rockin’ Country Music Festival with Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Duski, the Railers, James Barker Band and Carly Collura at Heritage Park, country, 3 p.m. Fri. $25-$35 per day, $39-$59 weekend pass. Kids discounts and VIP packages available. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. rockincountrymusicfestival.com.

The Mavericks at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $35-$65. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at The Palace of Auburn Hills, country, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $69.50-$119.50. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

Rockin’ Country Music Festival with Old Dominion, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Rachel Lipsky, Devin Dawson, Stephen Clark and Annabelle Road at Heritage Park, country, 2 p.m. Sat. $25-$35 per day, $39-$59 weekend pass. Kids discounts and VIP packages available. 12111 Pardee, Taylor. rockincountrymusicfestival.com.

Sleeping with Sirens at Shelter, rock, 5 p.m. Sat. $24.25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Sublime with Rome and the Offpsring at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, punk/rock/reggae, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 lawn, $39.50-$75 pavilion. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (248) 377-0100.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at Fox Theatre, classic pop, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sat. Sold out. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Tucker Beathard at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Overkill with Crowbar, Havok and more at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 6 p.m. Sun. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

J. Rodding Walston & the Business at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Brand X at Magic Bag, pop, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Snoop Dogg at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 209-4700.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena, rock, 7 p.m. Tues.-Wed. and Sept. 15-16 and 19-20. $55 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

live music

THURSDAY

Tributesville with Bob Seger cover band Lookin’ Back at Rockin’ Music Round Up, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $23. 5050 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. tributesville.com.

The Woggles, Amy Gore Band and Duende at El Club, rock/garage, 9 p.m. Thurs. $12-$14. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Benny and the Jets and Moose and Da Sharks at Redford Moose, rock, 10:30 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 24601 Five Mile, Redford. (313) 535-6840.

FRIDAY

Froggy Fresh at Shelter, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Fri. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The CutTime Simfonica at Detroit Institute of Arts, classical, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. Free with museum admission, which is free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Joe Policastro Trio at Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 877-8532.

Dos Santos and Money Chicha at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12-$14. 4114 Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Blues and Barbeque Concert Series at Bert’s Marketplace, blues, 8 p.m. Fri. $30-$50. 2727 Russell, Detroit. (313) 567-2030.

The Detroit Dives album release party at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Global Fridays with Grateful Crane Ensemble at Arab American National Museum, Japanese/pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Henhouse Prowlers at Otus Supply, roots/bluegrass, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

SATURDAY

Scaryfest with Red This Ever, Dkonstruct, Doppelganger Circus Sideshow, DJs and more at Northern Lights Lounge, rock/industrial/variety, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.

The Timbre of Cedar, All is Well, True Blue and the Lowercase at Blind Pig, rock, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $7-$10. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

SUNDAY

Chamber Soloists of Detroit presents “A Synergy of Sound” with David Cooper, Alex Kerr and Pauline Martin at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 2 p.m. Sun. $30, $27 seniors, $10 students. 23225 Gill, Farmington Hills. (586) 944-5353 or chambersoloistsdetroit.org.

Raven with Dead By Wednesday at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Sun. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Plini, David Maxim Micic and Nick Johnston at Loving Touch, metal, 7 p.m. Sun. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

MONDAY

Strand of Oaks with Jason Anderson at Loving Touch, country, 8 p.m. Mon. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

TUESDAY

Gino Fanelli at O’Mara’s Irish Pub, jazz, 7-10 p.m. Tues. No cover. 2555 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 399-6750.

Ian Moore with Tryancareagain and Remnose at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Katie Lee with Tom Butwin at the Ark, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

WEDNESDAY

Beach Slang at Shelter, rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $11. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Mourn with Growwing Pains at Marble Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $12 in advance, $14 day of. 1501 Holden, Detroit. (313) 338-3674.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Sirus Hood at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Yheti with DMVU and Toadface at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Thurs. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Girl Talk at Crofoot Ballroom, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Drake Night: A tribute to Drake with DJ Scholar at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 9 p.m. Fri. $12. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Croatia Squat at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Johnny Manhattan” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 2 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Sept. 24). $28-$43. 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Mike Green at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Strawberry – What Party?” at Adray Auditorium Fine Arts Center Building at Henry Ford College, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through Sept. 24). $24. 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. (248) 660-7629 or brownpapertickets.com.

“Life Sucks” at Open Book Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (through Sept. 30). $20, $15 seniors and students, $30 opening night. 1621 West Road, Trenton. (734) 288-7753.

Dave Landau at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

The Second City at the Ark, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $36, $26 with student ID. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

THURSDAY

Ray & Laura’s Comedy Showcase at Small’s Bar, 8 p.m. Thurs. $5. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

SUNDAY

Dustin Diamond with Sam Rager and Nathan Gelardi and hosted by Todd Starks at O’Mara’s Irish Pub, 7 p.m. Sun. $25 advance, $30 at the door. 2555 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 399-6750.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

The Three Stooges Festival at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

SUNDAY

Sunday @ the Center with free art workshops to celebrate the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s 60th anniversary, 1-3:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. BBArtCenter.org.

WEDNESDAY

“Standing on Albert Kahn’s Shoulders” presentation with Detroit News Fine Arts Writer Michael Hodges at 1300 Lafayette East Cooperative, 6-7:30 p.m. Wed. $5. 1300 E. Lafayette, Detroit. docomomomi-sept13.eventbrite.com.

etc.

FRIDAY

Marine Week Detroit: Marine Air-Ground Task Force Show at GM Renaissance Center, 2-2:30 p.m. Fri. 100 Renaissance Center, Detroit. More events at usmarineweek.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Old Car Festival at Greenfield Village, 9:30 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Free with admission, which is free for members or $27, $24.50 seniors and $20.25 ages 3-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

SATURDAY

Market on the Ave with produce, live music, vendors and more on Livernois near McNichols, noon-5 p.m. Sat. Free. Livernois near McNichols, Detroit. live6detroit.org.

SUNDAY

2017 Fall Bridal Celebrations Show at The Palace of Auburn Hills, noon-5 p.m. Sun. $10. 6 Championship Drive, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

