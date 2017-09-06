Paramore is at the Fox Theatre Sept. 15 as part of their North American tour. (Photo: Olympia Entertainment)

ON SALE FRIDAY

Breaking Benjamin, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6, $34-$59.50

Kirk Franklin and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, Nov. 10, prices TBA

Hell in a Bucket, Otus Supply, Nov. 22, $10

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9 (late show added), $39.50-$59.50

ON SALE SUNDAY

“The Color Purple,” Fisher Theatre, Nov. 7-12, $39 and up.

ON SALE NOW

Bryson Tiller, Masonic Temple Theatre, Sept. 14

Bayside, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 14

Paramore, Fox Theatre, Sept. 15

Danzig with Corrosion of Conformity, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 15

Four Year Strong, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 16

Gorillaz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 18

Kid Rock, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19-20

Sturgill Simpson, Fox Theatre, Sept. 19

Father John Misty, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Coast Modern, Shelter, Sept. 19

J Balvin, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Big Boi, Majestic Theatre, Sept. 20

Steve Earle, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 21

VNV Nation, Shelter, Sept. 22

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 22

Bob Seger, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 23

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 23

All Star Comedy Festvial with Lavelle Crawford, Corey Holcomb, JB Smoove, Earthquake and Smokey Suarez, Fox Theatre, Sept. 23

John Mulaney, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23, $29-$39

Electric Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 23

Marinella and Antonis Remos, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 24

The Wonder Years, Shelter, Sept. 24

The Cranberries, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 26

Beth Hart with Eric Gales, Michigan Theater, Sept. 26

Gogol Bordello, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 26

Afghan Whigs with Har Mar Superstar, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 26

Ed Sheeran, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 27

Nick Murphy, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Collective Soul, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28

John Cleese live on stage for conversation and Q&A following screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Riff Fest 2017 with Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Pop Evil, Greta Van Fleet, Fozzy, Radkey and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 29

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 29

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit, Sept. 29

Glass Animals, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 29

Nothing More, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 29

The Devil Wears Prada with Veil of Maya, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 30

Torche, Shelter, Sept. 30

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

Against Me! with Bleached and the Dirty Nil, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 1

Boz Scaggs, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 1

Leroy Sanchez, Shelter, Oct. 1

Paul McCartney, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 2

Zakk Sabbath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 3

Alison Krauss and David Gray, Fox Theatre, Oct. 4

Paul Cauthen, Shelter, Oct. 4

Aaron Lewis, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 5

Azealia Banks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 5

So You Think You Can Dance, Fox Theatre, Oct. 6

Pixies, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Hanson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Pod Tours America with Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, Michigan Theater, Oct. 6

Theory of a Deadman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 7

Curren$y, St. Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 8

Atlas Genius, Shelter, Oct. 9

Travis Tritt, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 10

Goldlink, Shelter, Oct. 10

Phoenix, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11

Paul Weller, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 11

Tom Segura, Michigan Theater, Oct. 12

Gov’t Mule, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Toadies with Local H, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 13

Secondhand Serenade, Shelter, Oct. 13

The Spill Canvas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 14

Wheeler Walker Jr., Shelter, Oct. 14

Kesha, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Brand New, Fox Theatre, Oct. 15

Andy Mineo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 16

Nothing But Thieves, Shelter, Oct. 16

Andrew W.K., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 18

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at Motor City Casino, Oct. 19

Imagine Dragons, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 19

Chris Isaak, Flagstar Strand Theatre, Oct. 19

Citizen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 19

Amos Lee, Fillmore Detroit, Oct, 21

Bad Suns, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 21

La Femme, Shelter, Oct. 22

Fall Out Boy, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 24

The Front Bottoms, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 26

Bootsy Collins & World Wide Funkdrive, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 26

Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 27

Ben Folds, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Mutemath, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 28

Colin Hay of Men at Work, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 28

Hamilton Leithauser with Courtney Marie Andrews, Majestic Theatre, Oct. 28

Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 29

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 30

Tori Amos, Michigan Theater, Oct. 31

The Weeknd, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Our Lady Peace, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 1

Guns N’ Roses, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 2

Andy Cohen, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 2

Brad Garrett, MGM Grand Detroit, Nov. 3

Death From Above, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 3

Kip Moore with Drake White and Jordan Davis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 4

David Sedaris, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 4

Japandroids with Cloud Nothings, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Animals as Leaders and Periphery, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 4

Tegan and Sara, Masonic Temple’s Cathedral Theatre, Nov. 5

Macklemore, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 5

Keith Sweat, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 5

Mayhem, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

Syd, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Lady Gaga, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

The Shins, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Elbow, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 7

Red and 10 Years, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 8

Slowdive, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 8

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Witt Lowry, Shelter, Nov. 10

HIM, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 11

That Poppy, Shelter, Nov. 11

“PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero,” Fox Theater, Nov. 12

Joe Biden, Michigan Theater, Dec. 13

Odesza, Masonic Temple, Nov. 14

The Infamous Stringdusters, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 14th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Mountain Goats, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 16

Dirty Heads, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17

The Guess Who, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 18

Louis the Child, Masonic Temple, Nov. 18

Gary Owen with Deon Cole, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 18

Knuckle Puck, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 18

Jay Z, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 19

Hoodie Allen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 19

Halsey with Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 21

SonReal, Shelter, Nov. 21

King Crimson, Michigan Theater, Nov. 22

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 24

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 24

Waterparks, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 24

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 25

Musiq Soulchild, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 30

Joe Rogan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 1

Mike Birbiglia, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Rittz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Circa Survive and Thrice, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 3

Lecrae, St. Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5

Katy Perry, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 6

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

The White Buffalo, Shelter, Dec. 6

Jon Pardi, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

The Minimalists Live, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Dec. 8

$uicideboy$, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8

Brian Regan, Fox Theatre, Dec. 9

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 9

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Avery Sunshine, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 10

GWAR, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 10

Todd Rundgren, Michigan Theater, Dec. 12

Say Anything, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Home Free, Michigan Theater, Dec. 14

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 22

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Jan. 23 (rescheduled from Oct. 27)

Chase Rice, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 27

REO Speedwagon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 28

MJ Live, Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, Feb. 9

Lorde, Little Caesars Arena, March 28

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15

Sir Tom Jones has postponed his upcoming United States tour, including his Sept. 16 concert at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill. Rescheduled concert information is to be announced. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

