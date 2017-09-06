Samantha Breton from Vice Versa Wines will be at Parc in downtown Detroit on Sept. 13. (Photo: Courtesy of Parc)

Upcoming food and drink events

Fall Harvest Open House at Yates Cider Mill: Apple orchard and cider mill season are creeping up. This family-friendly event has free samples, pony rides and face painting. Sat. 1990 E. Avon, Rochester Hills. yatescidermill.com.

United States Marine Corps Cooking Competition Champions at Eastern Market: Watch Marine Corps cooks team up with local chefs to battle for the championship during Marine Week Detroit. Noon-2 p.m. Sat. 2934 Russell, Shed 5, Detroit. usmarineweek.com.

Dead or Alive Natural Wine Tasting at the Royce: Wine expert and author Alice Feiring hosts this interactive tasting of natural and conventional wines. 4-6 p.m. Sat. $90. 76 W. Adams, Detroit. (313) 481-2160.

Brew, Brats & Bands at Cady-Boyer Barn: Sample from more than 50 craft and specialty beers, plus brats with all the fixings and live classic rock and R&B bands. Proceeds benefit the Canton Historical Society. 6-9 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 day of, $10 designated driver. 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. beerfests.com.

Sava’s Uncorked: Natural Wines at Sava’s Restaurant: Sample a few natural wines with owner Sava Lelcaj. 6-8 p.m. Tues. $25. 216 S. State, Ann Arbor. facebook.com/savasannarbor.

Winemaker Dinner with Vice Versa Wines at Parc: Vice Versa wines co-proprietor Samantha Breton will bring a rare selection of wines to be paired with a five-course meal from Parc’s executive chef Jordan Hoffman. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $145 per person, plus tax and tip. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 922-7272.

Michigan Distilled Festival at Fulton Street Farmers Market: A celebration of craft spirits and cocktails made in Michigan. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $40, $75 VIP. 15. 1147 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids. midistilled.com.

Bourbon Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: The award-winning bourbons of Buffalo Trace Distillery and others will be paired with a five-course Southern-style dinner. Buffalo Trace rep Jack DeMarr will provide commentary. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $70 per person, all inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941 or bavarianinn.com.

Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn: Sing-alongs with live German bands, German food and beer. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Sept. 15 through Oct. 28. $3 cover. 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722.

20th Anniversary Bloktoberfest Celebration at Atwater Brewery: A celebration of Atwater’s 20 years in the beer business with a special anniversary beer, German food, beer games, live music and more. Noon-11:30 p.m. Sept. 16. No tickets needed. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 877-9205.

Culinary Extravaganza at Schoolcraft College: A fundraiser for student scholarships and the school’s culinary arts program, this strolling event features samples from some of the area’s most popular restaurants. like Selden Standard, Grey Ghost, Republic, Wright and Company, The Peterboro, Supino Pizza, Slow’s and Green Dot.2-4 p.m. Sept. 17. $60 ($20 is tax deductible). 18600 Haggery, Livonia. (734) 462-4518 or scf.schoolcraft.edu/culinary-extravaganza.

Sunday Supper Club at Wright & Company: Four Michigan-based sommeliers guide diners through a five-course menu with wine pairings. Hear from Mick Descamps from Red Wagon Wine Shops, Gerry Baker from Wolfgang Puck at MGM Grand Detroit, Justin King of Bridge Street Social (Dewitt) and Wright & Co.’s own Kat Hawkins. 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $95 per person. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. wrightdetroit.com.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: For five nights, two area chefs will team up for a multicourse dining experience with wine. Pairings are Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla of Voyager with Alex Knezevic of Verticle on Oct. 2; Rebecca LaMalfa of Standby and Kate Williams of Lady of the House on Oct. 3; Jordan Hoffman of Parc and Joe Flores of Peterboro on Oct. 4; Ernesto Antopia of Cafe Cortina and Craig Myrand of Diamonds on Oct. 5; Michael Barrera of Prime + Proper and Joe VanWagner of Bistro 82 on Oct. 6. $125 per person, per dinner. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

Melody Baetens

