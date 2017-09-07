Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Console video game owner Don Behm finds a permanent home in Detroit for his machines, where one quarter equals one game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Buy Photo (From left) Co-owners Timothy Tharp, holding a Super Saiyan pizza, and David Gregory, holding a Naplam Breath pizza. The Super Saiyan has red sauce, blue cheese, cheddar, parmesan, and Cheetos. The Napalm Breath pizza is a white pie with fresh garlic, Cheez, blend, feta, yellow peppers, white onion, garlic aioli and fried garlic. Photos are of the Pop + Offworld pizza and arcade bar, in Detroit, September 5, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A load of gaming nostalgia is hitting downtown Detroit this week with the debut of Offworld Arcade’s permanent home above Checker Bar in Cadillac Square.

The upstairs arcade is co-branding with POP Pizza to create a bar and hangout space to attract gamers with 31 arcade games and 3 pinball units. They range from vintage titles like the 1985 Atari hit Paperboy to rare and new games such as Skycurser.

“A lot of the games I have are weirdo games,” said Offworld Arcade’s Don Behm. He started popping up in local spaces like Checker Bar with his game collection a few years back. Friday will be the grand opening of a permanent home above the popular burger joint.

“It’s just a cool place to hang out,” he says of the space, which for now is branded as POP + Offworld, but may take one name or the other eventually. “A cool and relaxing place to have a drink and a slice of pizza.”

The game hall is accessible from inside of Checker Bar, or from the street via a yellow and white door near the bar’s main entrance. Starting Friday POP + Offworld will be open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily, and lunch hours may be added in the future.

The games accept regular quarters. A change machine is on site, but Behm recommends bringing a roll of quarters for Friday’s opening night party, which he expects to be rocking. All ages are welcome until about 9 p.m. each night.

The pizza is gourmet, but wild, with toppings like bleu cheese, Cheetos and fried garlic. There’s a full bar, and Friday’s opening night party will feature Bell’s products.

Behm says in the future they hope to host karaoke, live music and events with other businesses. A board game night with nearby comic shop Vault of Midnight is in the works.

POP + Offworld Arcade

Grand Opening Party

5 p.m. Friday

124 Cadillac Square, Detroit

(313) 961-9249

No cover charge

