Clowns, dancers, animals and more will be at Detroit’s Chene Park through Oct. 10. (Photo: Boon Vong)

1. UniverSoul Circus at Chene Park

This post-Labor Day favorite returns with death-defying feats, clowns, dancers, animals and other big top fun. Noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat. 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. (through Oct. 10). $17 and up; $10 parking. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. universoulcircus.com.

2. Art & Apples Festival in Rochester Park

Shop and admire works by artists from across the country at this annual festival. The entertainment lineup includes the Eisenhower Dance Youth Ensemble, local jazz artists and more. Among the food offerings will be apple pies from Boy Scout Troop 125 and the Older Persons’ Commission. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. 407 Pine St., Rochester. everfest.com/e/art-apples-festival-rochester-mi.

3. Dally in the Alley in Cass Corridor

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Dally in the Alley is one of the city’s longest-running events. The non-corporate, neighborhood event has four stages of music, vendors, food, beer and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Free. Between Second and Third and Hancock and Forest, Detroit. (313) 832-1949 or dallyinthealley.com.

