Detroit’s Atwater Brewery will celebrate 20 years this Saturday with Bloktoberfest featuring German food, games and more. (Photo: Rachel Woolf / Special to The Detroit News)

Upcoming food and drink events

Downtown Street Eats at Campus Martius: Food trucks park at Campus Martius weekdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 13. 800 Woodward, Detroit. campusmartiuspark.org.

Food Trucks at Beacon Park: Food trucks gather during lunch at this new outdoor space weekdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 962-0101.

Detroit Dine Around Tours with City Tour Detroit: Sample food from four restaurants in the downtown area within walking distance. Tuesday evenings and Sunday afternoons in September. $41-$54. citytourdetroit.com..

Bourbon Dinner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant: The award-winning bourbons of Buffalo Trace Distillery and others will be paired with a five-course Southern-style dinner. Buffalo Trace rep Jack DeMarr will provide commentary. 6:30 p.m. Fri. $70 per person, all inclusive. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-9941 or bavarianinn.com.

Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn: Sing-alongs with live German bands, German food and beer. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Oct. 28. $3 cover. 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722.

Barktoberfest Royal Oak at Memorial Park: A dog-friendly party with craft beer, music and pet-related shopping. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $5, free for ages 10 and younger. 13 and Woodward, Detroit. (248) 547-4000 or royaloakchamber.com.

20th Anniversary Bloktoberfest Celebration at Atwater Brewery: A celebration of Atwater’s 20 years in the beer business with a special tapping of the 20th anniversary Imperial Voodoo Vator Triple Bock, plus German food, beer games, live music and more. Proceeds benefit the Police Atheltic League, the Michael Sadler Foundation and the Detroit Historical Society. Noon-11:30 p.m. Sat. No tickets needed. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 877-9205.

National Punch Day at Punch Bowl Social: Sample four of Punch Bowl’s most popular punch cocktails as a $10 flight featuring four tea cup-sized samples. They also have new menu items like gluten-free fried chicken and shrimp and grits. Sept. 20. 1331 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 749-9738.

Sunday Supper Club at Wright & Company: Four Michigan-based sommeliers guide diners through a five-course menu with wine pairings. Hear from Mick Descamps from Red Wagon Wine Shops, Gerry Baker from Wolfgang Puck at MGM Grand Detroit, Justin King of Bridge Street Social (Dewitt) and Wright & Co.’s own Kat Hawkins. 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $95 per person. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. wrightdetroit.com.

Bourbon Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about the tastes and history of bourbon from spirits and wine specialist Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: For five nights, two area chefs will team up for a multicourse dining experience with wine. Pairings are Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla of Voyager with Alex Knezevic of Verticle on Oct. 2; Rebecca LaMalfa of Standby and Kate Williams of Lady of the House on Oct. 3; Jordan Hoffman of Parc and Joe Flores of Peterboro on Oct. 4; Ernesto Antopia of Cafe Cortina and Craig Myrand of Diamonds on Oct. 5; Michael Barrera of Prime + Proper and Joe VanWagner of Bistro 82 on Oct. 6. $125 per person, per dinner. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

Melody Baetens

