Bikers head to the starting line for the 15th Annual Tour de Troit in 2016. Saturday’s event will begin at 7 a.m. for the 62-mile advance course and 9 a.m. for a more family friendly leisurely ride with police escort. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

our picks

TOUR DE TROIT

in Roosevelt Park

The state’s largest cycling event, Tour de Troit takes more than 5,000 bikers through Detroit neighborhoods Saturday morning. Tour de France competitor Frankie Andreu is leading the pack as this year’s Grand Marshal. A 62-mile advance course starts between 7-8:30 a.m. and a more family-friendly leisurely ride with police escort kicks off at 9 a.m. $50-$70 on-site registration. Online registration is over, but details on registering are at tour-de-troit.org.

TIM ALLEN

at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Birmingham-raised comedian Tim Allen returns home for a two-night stint in Royal Oak. The Western Michigan University graduate is best known for his 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement” and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” films. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $55-$125. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

big shows

THURSDAY

Bryson Tiller at Masonic Temple, hip-hop, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $39-$50. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Bayside at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $22. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

FRIDAY

Danzig at Fillmore Detroit, metal, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Streetlight Manifesto with Jenny Owen Youngs at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Snarky Puppy, Robert Glasper Experiment with Chris Dave at Crofoot Ballroom, jazz/R&B, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $49.75-$65. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Adam Ant at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $30 and up. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Dead Cross at Saint Andrew’s Hall, punk/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Paramore at Fox Theatre, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $55 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

EOTO with Spaceship Earth at Majestic Theatre, electronic, 9 p.m. Fri. $18. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

THIS WEEK

Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena, rock, 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Tues.-Wed. $55 and up. 2654 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-700.

SATURDAY

X at El Club, punk, 8 p.m. Sat. $35-$99. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Savoy Brown with Kim Simmonds at Magic Bag, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SUNDAY

Marisela at Fillmore Detroit, Latin pop, 6 p.m. Sun. $57.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jake Miller at Majestic Theatre, pop/rap, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

MONDAY

Gorillaz at Fox Theatre, rock/hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Mon. $53.75-$79.25. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

Seu Jorge presents: The Life Aquatic, a tribute to David Bowie at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $35-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

TUESDAY

Father John Misty with Weyes Blood at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $35-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Sturgill Simpson with Fantastic Negrito at Fox Theatre, country, 8 p.m. Tues. $29.50-$59.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

WEDNESDAY

J Balvin at Fillmore Detroit, Latin/pop, 7 p.m. Wed. $35 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Big Boi at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $29.50. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists with Ryan Allen and His Extra Arms and Someone Who Isn’t Me at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $18. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

live music

THURSDAY

Orphaned Land, Pain and Voodoo Kung Fu at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Thurs. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

AJJ at Loving Touch, dance, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

INVSN with Rogue Satellites at El Club, pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

The Skatalites with 1592 at Otus Supply, ska/punk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Tributesville with Steely Dan cover band Major Dudes at Rockin’ Music Round Up, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $23. 5050 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. tributesville.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Emmet Cohen at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $25. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

FRIDAY

The Fall of Troy with Hail the Sun at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $17. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Nicole New at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Stone Clover’s halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with the Native Howl, the Gasoline Gypsies, Fishgutzzz & His Ignorant Band at Majestic Theatre, punk/folk/Irish, 8 p.m. Sat. $15, $50 VIP whiskey tasting. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Steve Swell, Frode Gjerstadt, Jon Rune Strom and Paal Nilssen-Love at Trinosophes, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. 1464 Graiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

Full Monty, Amuse, Knifin Around and Methmatics at New Dodge Lounge, punk/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 8850 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 874-5963.

The Toasters with St. Thomas Boys Academy, Cabin 7 and MadHouse at Loving Touch, punk/ska, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents Robert deMaine at Seligman Performing Arts Center, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$65. 22305 E. 13 Mile, Beverly Hills. (313) 335-3300.

Frontier Ruckus with Libby DeCamp at the Ark, Americana, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

SUNDAY

Ari Teitel at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Wire with Noveller and Flesh World at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

MONDAY

The Ataris and the Queers at Shelter, punk, 7 p.m. Mon. $18. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Mondo Cozmo with Flagship at Magic Bag, pop, 8 p.m. Mon. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

TUESDAY

Coast Modern at Shelter, indie pop, 6 p.m. Tues. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Wishbone Ash at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $30-$35. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

WEDNESDAY

Ghost of Paul Revere and the Last Revel at Otus Supply, Americana, 7 p.m. Wed. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Band Magna at Cliff Bell’s, world/jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Kanga with Relic and Siamese at Small’s, rock/Industrial, 8 p.m. Wed. $10 in advance, $12 day of. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Penny and Sparrow’s Wendigo Tour with Lowland Hum at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Wed. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

One More Time: Do Your Homework Tour at Magic Stick, 8 p.m. Fri. $16-$17. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

BlackGummy at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

Russ Liquid with Defunk at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Johnny Manhattan” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Sept. 24). $28-$43. 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Michael Palascak at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Michigan Burlesque Festival with Mr. Gorgeous, Red Rum, Jeez Loueez and Bella Sin at Hastings Street Ballroom, 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $30. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. michiganburlesquefestival.com.

“Strawberry – What Party?” at Adray Auditorium Fine Arts Center Building at Henry Ford College, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. (through Sept. 24). $24. 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. (248) 660-7629 or brownpapertickets.com.

“Life Sucks” at Open Book Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Sept. 30). $20, $15 seniors and students. 1621 West Road, Trenton. (734) 288-7753.

Andy Beningo at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

FRIDAY

Comedy & Cocktails fund-raising event with performance by “Forbidden Broadway” at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts and Lorenzo Cultural Center, 5:30 p.m. Fri. $150. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 445-7302.

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

Artist Talk series with Melanie Manos at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. (248) 644-0866.

“Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story” narrated by David Bowie at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Thurs. $5. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

2017 Mobile Arts Workshop Exhibition at James Pearson Duffy Department of Art and Art History at Wayne State University, 5-8 p.m. Fri. opening reception, runs through Oct. 20. 150 Art Building, 5400 Reuther Mall, Detroit. (313) 577-2423.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Milford Historical Society’s 41st annual Home Tour in Milford, Sat.-Sun. $15, $13 seniors. Milford. milfordhistory.org.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans at Michigan Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Mon. $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

SATURDAY

Rally on the River with Jeep parade, Here Come the Mummies concert, fireworks and more at River Raisin National Battlefield Park, 11 a.m. Sat. Free. 1403 E. Elm, Monroe. battlefieldfoundation.org.

SUNDAY

Dog Lovers’ Day and Doggie Fashion Show at Lincoln Park Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Registration is at 1 p.m. 2018 Fort, Lincoln Park. (313) 427-0443.

WEDNESDAY

Panel discussion on Immigrant-owned businesses in the black community at Detroit Historical Museum, 6-8 p.m. Wed. Free. 5401 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-1805.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jqm4H1