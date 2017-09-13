Kid Rock opens Little Caesars Arena amid controversy
Kid Rock makes gives a political statement from behind
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kid Rock takes to the air during his performance at
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock exhales after taking and lighting what looked
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock makes a political statement from behind a
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock makes a political statement from behind a
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock makes a political statement from behind a
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock sniffs what looked like a hand rolled cigarette
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock performs at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Aerial view of Little Caesars Arena all lit up against
Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Aerial view of Little Caesars Arena all lit up against
Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Fans cheer for Kid Rock at Little Caesars Arena.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock fans enjoy the show.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Patty Shelton, Lisa Shelton and Julie Gibbins pose
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Concert-goers walk past a large screen with Kid Rock's image on it.
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Just after sunset at the Chevrolet Plaza on the night
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Just after sunset on the night of Kid Rock concert,
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is all lit up and hosting
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Aerial view of Little Caesars Arena.
Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
Jim Amor of Garden City is ready for the doors to open
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
At Grand Circus Park, Detroit Police Capt. Darrell
Robin Buckson , The Detroit News
Kid Rock fan Sam Lipari of Warren extends his middle fingers at protesters.
Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Police separate remaining protesters from concert-goers
Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Diana Osmand and daughter Nicole Osmand of Fenton celebrate
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Laura Waterworth and Chrystle Waterworth of Livonia
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Members of Sweet Tea Trio Savannah Coker, left, Kate
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kate Falcon of Sweet Tea Trio sings.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Victoria Camp, left, performs with Sweet Tea Trio at the arena.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brandon Weekley, back row left, Paul Roulo, Mary Powell
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People watch the protest go by the arena.
Robin Buckson , The Detroit News
Bikers gather in support of Kid Rock.
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans fill the arena halls before the concert.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Shelly Reichlin shows off her Kid Rock jacket while
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
John Benton of Dearborn Heights arrives for the Kid Rock concert.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Al Johnson of Warren picks out a flag offered at the
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Halley Guvtil of Clinton Township rides a Red Wings,
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Police separate remaining protesters from concert-goers
Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Debbie Hunt of Ferndale registers to vote at a table in the concourse.
Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sheila and Mike Richardson of Commerce Township take
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kid Rock fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for its first live event.
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Shari Campbell, left, of Hazel Park, Denise Gittens
Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A man shows a Confederate flag as protesters march
Robin Buckson , The Detroit News
Protesters march down Woodward toward the arena.
Robin Buckson , The Detroit News
Political activist Sam Riddle speaks to the media before
Robin Buckson , The Detroit News
    Kid Rock kicked off a new era in Detroit concertgoing on Tuesday with the inaugural performance at Little Caesars Arena, offering up a career-spanning two-hour set that found the Michigan rebel defiant against those who protested his opening of the city’s new sports and entertainment complex.

    Prior to the show, protestors marched down Woodward Ave. rallying against Rock, who for years used the Confederate flag as part of his imagery and stage show. His open support of President Donald Trump has also riled many critics.

    Rock blasted those who opposed him midway through the concert, while seated at a piano during his intro to "Cowboy." "If anyone wants to protest tonight, tell them they can protest these nuts," Rock said. He then chuckled and added, "that wasn't very nice," then thanked Detroit police for doing a good job of controlling crowds and keeping the evening incident-free.

    In "Cowboy," ironically, Rock refers to cops as pigs. But that's Rock the artist, playing a role, and on Tuesday there was often a push-pull between Kid Rock, the rock and roll artist and entertainer, and Bob Ritchie, the outspoken individual, whose recent teases about a potential run for U.S. Senate have garnered him the most media attention he has had in years.

    He played that role up early in the show on Tuesday, giving a sing-songy stump speech that largely mirrored the one he debuted in Grand Rapids several nights prior. He again mentioned his denouncement of racists and the KKK, slammed those who take advantage of the welfare system and offered support for single mothers, but this time around, he added a few lines pertaining to the LBGTQ community.

    “And why these days is everything soooo gay?” he asked. “Gay rights, transgender this and that. I say let gay folks get married if they want, and I’m not even close to a death trap. But things shouldn’t be this complicated, and no you don’t get to choose, because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.”

    This speech earned cheers from the near-capacity crowd, but it was a curious inclusion that colored the rest of the evening. It drew a line in the sand that didn’t need to be drawn, and other than playing to the politics of division that are favored by Trump, it did little to add any entertainment value to Tuesday’s concert. In fact, it detracted from it.

    Otherwise, Rock offered up a sturdy show that added several new wrinkles from Rock’s last hometown performances, a record-setting 10-show stretch at DTE Energy Music Theatre in summer 2015.

    He opened the night with “Greatest Show on Earth,” one of several new songs in the show, and presented it with a full-blown circus theme with stilt walkers and jugglers. Confetti canons blew out into in the crowd and he offered up a curt “thank you, good night!” and exited the stage – almost a bold exit. But it was a set-up to reintroduce himself and give his Senate speech, and he took the stage to “Hail to the Chief.”

    Elsewhere in the show – in which he was backed by his full-bodied Twisted Brown Trucker band – Rock offered up a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Maggie May,” delivered a piece of the Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” (as part of an introduction to “Po-Dunk,” another new single) and he mixed in pieces of Loggins and Messina’s “Your Mama Don’t Dance” into “Tennessee Mountain Top,” which he performed alongside his openers, Sweet Tea Trio.

    agraham@detroitnews.com

