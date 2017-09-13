Buy Photo Kid Rock leaps on stage Tuesday night during the first of his six scheduled concerts at the inaugural event of the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Kid Rock kicked off a new era in Detroit concertgoing on Tuesday with the inaugural performance at Little Caesars Arena, offering up a career-spanning two-hour set that found the Michigan rebel defiant against those who protested his opening of the city’s new sports and entertainment complex.

Prior to the show, protestors marched down Woodward Ave. rallying against Rock, who for years used the Confederate flag as part of his imagery and stage show. His open support of President Donald Trump has also riled many critics.

Rock blasted those who opposed him midway through the concert, while seated at a piano during his intro to "Cowboy." "If anyone wants to protest tonight, tell them they can protest these nuts," Rock said. He then chuckled and added, "that wasn't very nice," then thanked Detroit police for doing a good job of controlling crowds and keeping the evening incident-free.

In "Cowboy," ironically, Rock refers to cops as pigs. But that's Rock the artist, playing a role, and on Tuesday there was often a push-pull between Kid Rock, the rock and roll artist and entertainer, and Bob Ritchie, the outspoken individual, whose recent teases about a potential run for U.S. Senate have garnered him the most media attention he has had in years.

He played that role up early in the show on Tuesday, giving a sing-songy stump speech that largely mirrored the one he debuted in Grand Rapids several nights prior. He again mentioned his denouncement of racists and the KKK, slammed those who take advantage of the welfare system and offered support for single mothers, but this time around, he added a few lines pertaining to the LBGTQ community.

“And why these days is everything soooo gay?” he asked. “Gay rights, transgender this and that. I say let gay folks get married if they want, and I’m not even close to a death trap. But things shouldn’t be this complicated, and no you don’t get to choose, because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.”

This speech earned cheers from the near-capacity crowd, but it was a curious inclusion that colored the rest of the evening. It drew a line in the sand that didn’t need to be drawn, and other than playing to the politics of division that are favored by Trump, it did little to add any entertainment value to Tuesday’s concert. In fact, it detracted from it.

Otherwise, Rock offered up a sturdy show that added several new wrinkles from Rock’s last hometown performances, a record-setting 10-show stretch at DTE Energy Music Theatre in summer 2015.

He opened the night with “Greatest Show on Earth,” one of several new songs in the show, and presented it with a full-blown circus theme with stilt walkers and jugglers. Confetti canons blew out into in the crowd and he offered up a curt “thank you, good night!” and exited the stage – almost a bold exit. But it was a set-up to reintroduce himself and give his Senate speech, and he took the stage to “Hail to the Chief.”

Elsewhere in the show – in which he was backed by his full-bodied Twisted Brown Trucker band – Rock offered up a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Maggie May,” delivered a piece of the Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” (as part of an introduction to “Po-Dunk,” another new single) and he mixed in pieces of Loggins and Messina’s “Your Mama Don’t Dance” into “Tennessee Mountain Top,” which he performed alongside his openers, Sweet Tea Trio.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jmZqPP