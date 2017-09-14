Buy Photo Johnny Noodle King is one of the participating restaurants at Sunday’s Culinary Extravaganza at Schoolcraft College in Livonia. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Schoolcraft College is hosting an event that gives local foodies and aspiring chefs a chance to tastes dishes from a variety of the city’s tops restaurants in one afternoon.

Culinary Extravaganza is a fundraiser for the college’s culinary arts program and for student scholarships. Representatives from some of the area’s most popular dining spots will serve samples. Food from the culinary students and beer from the Schoolcraft Brewing and Distillation program will also be on hand for tasting.

Participating restaurants include fine dining spots like Republic Tavern, Grey Ghost, Wright & Company, the Stand, Nomad Grill and Selden Standard as well as more casual favorites like Slows Bar BQ, Johnny Noodle King and Supino Pizzeria.

Wright & Company chef Marc Djozlija calls the event the “culinary event of the year.”

“By attending the Culinary Extravaganza you are supplying the chefs of tomorrow an opportunity to attend the premier culinary program in Michigan as well spending the afternoon sampling food from some of the best restaurants in Detroit and the metro area,” he said.

Co-chaired by chef Djozlija and Kristina Mayer of Bank of Ann Arbor, the event also has a raffle for cash and other prizes and a silent auction where guests can bid on sporting events and fine dining outings.

The afternoon event is 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $60 per person, $20 of which is tax deductible. Schoolcraft College is at 18600 Haggerty in Livonia. Call (734) 462-4518 to order tickets or visit scf.schoolcraft.edu.

