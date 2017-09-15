Tim Allen performs two nights. (Photo: John Sciulli / Getty Images)

1. Northville Heritage Festival in Downtown Northville

Formerly called the Northville Victorian Festival, this small town event has something for history buffs, as well as those looking for wholesome weekend fun with a kids zone, craft booths, horse and carriage rides, vintage baseball, jugglers, puppets and more. Sat.-Sun. Free admission. W. Main and N. Center, Downtown Northville. northvilleheritagefest.com.

2. 20th Anniversary Bloktoberfest Celebration at Atwater Brewery

A celebration of Atwater’s 20 years in the beer business with a special tapping of the 20th anniversary Imperial Voodoo Vator Triple Bock, plus German food, beer games, live music and more. Proceeds benefit the Police Atheltic League, the Michael Sadler Foundation and the Detroit Historical Society. Noon-11:30 p.m. Sat. No tickets needed. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 877-9205.

3. Tim Allen at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Birmingham-raised comedian Tim Allen returns home for a two-night stint in Royal Oak. The Western Michigan University graduate is best known for his 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement” and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” films. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $55-$125. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

