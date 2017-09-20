The Sistine Chapel Choir will perform at the Detroit Opera House on Sept. 23, the historic choir’s first visit to the United States in 30 years, and the first time ever the pope’s chorus will visit the Motor City. (Photo: The Sistine Chapel Choir)

our picks

DIY STEET FAIR

in Downtown Ferndale

Loads of makers, artists and crafters will sell their wares at this annual outdoor street fest, which also has loads of food and a kids zone. Musical headliners are Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers (9:30 p.m. Fri.), Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (9:30 p.m. Sat.) and Mustard Plug and Bear vs. Shark (7 and 8:30 p.m., respectively, Sun.). 6 p.m.-midnight Fri., 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Free. East Troy, east of Woodward, Ferndale. ferndalediy.com.

NEW WAVE

at Red Bull House of Art

Organized by quilt artist Ben Venom, the latest exhibit at Red Bull House of Art opens Friday with works by Rose Eken, Bob Gorman, Laurel Roth Hope, Dennis McNett and more. The craft-based, functional works will feature themes of ritual, sexuality and power using textiles, ceramics and other media. 7-10 p.m. Fri. Free. 1551 Winder, Detroit. redbullhouseofart.com.

JOHN MULANEY

at Fillmore Detroit

Tickets to comedian John Mulaney’s “Kid Gorgeous” tour stop at Fillmore Detroit 7 p.m. Saturday sold out so fast that two extra shows were added. Tickets are still available for the 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday shows. Mulaney is best known for his stand-up comedy, but he was also a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” His Fox sitcom “Mulaney” fizzled out after just one season. Seems fans would rather see him live than as a fictionalized version of himself on television. $39 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

SISTINE CHAPEL CHOIR

at Detroit Opera House

Traveling from Rome, the Sistine Chapel Choir, or “the Pope’s Choir” will perform in Detroit for the first time Saturday. This performance is part of the ensemble’s first return to the United States in 30 years. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $54-$500. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

big shows

THURSDAY

Aaron Watson with Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys and Delta Rae at Majestic Theatre, country, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $20. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 883-9700.

Steve Earle & the Dukes at Fillmore Detroit, rock/country/folk, 7 p.m. Thurs. $12.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

The Werks and Passafire with Broccoli Samurai at Magic Bag, jam bands, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

ZZ Ward at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $19.75 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Jim Breuer at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $25-$69. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Eva Evola at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, opera, 8 p.m. Fri. $25-$60. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

VNV Nation at Shelter, electronic, 9 p.m. Fri. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SATURDAY

Slaughter at Harpo’s, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust at DTE Energy Music Theatre, pop/rock, 6:45 p.m. Sat. $29.50 lawn, $49.50-$125.50 pavilion. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

Poptone featuring Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins at Majestic Theatre, pop/post-punk, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50-$45. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

All Star Comedy Festival with Corey Holcomb, Lavell Crawford, J.B. Smoove and Smokey Suarez at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $59-$125. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

The Spinners at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band with Nancy Wilson of Heart at The Palace of Auburn Hills, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. Sold out. 6 Championship, Auburn Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Electric Six at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Marinella and Antonis Remos at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Greek pop, 7 p.m. Sun. $25-$200. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Stiff Little Fingers with Death By Unga Bunga and ellyeahdehd at Magic Stick, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

TUESDAY

Afghan Wigs at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Tues. $30. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Beth Hart at Michigan Theater, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Tues. $29.50 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

WEDNESDAY

Manchester Orchestra at Fillmore Detroit, indie rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $22.49 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Ed Sheeran with James Blunt at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $39.50-$99.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Arlo Guthrie at the Ark, folk, 8 p.m. Wed. and Sept. 28. $50-$85. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

live music

THURSDAY

Trino Happy Hour featuring Caroline Crawford at Trinosophes, soul, 5:30 p.m. Thurs. Free will donation. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

Tannhauser Krieg, Hellrad, the Bon Johnsons and Trout at New Dodge Lounge, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 8850 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 874-5963.

Rare Wolf with the Science Fair, Shark Jackson and Mega Powers at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Tributesville with Stevie Ray Vaughan cover act Emery “Thee Animal” Perez at Rockin’ Music Round Up, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $23. 5050 Dixie Hwy., Waterford. tributesville.com.

THIS WEEK

Herbie Russ at Ocean Prime, pop/rock piano, 6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. No cover. 2915 Coolidge, Troy. (248) 458-0500.

FRIDAY

Horse Cave Trio at Token Lounge, rockabilly, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Melvin Davis, Billy Davis and Keith Smith at PJ’s Lager House, soul, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $15. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

SATURDAY

Asgeir with Tusks at Magic Stick, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Castle with Her Dark Host, Wild Savages and Cruthu at Small’s Bar, metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Critical Bill at Emerald Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. (586) 630-0120.

Torch with a Twist at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, jazz/vaudeville, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

Rattlesnake Shake at Sabby’s Lounge, rock, 9:30 p.m. Sat. No cover. 25010 Harper, St. Clair Shores. (586) 771-5121.

SUNDAY

Pianist Alexander Korsantia at Christ Church Cranbrook, classical, 2:30 p.m. Sun. $30. 470 Church, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookmusicguild.org.

American Bass Quintet at Varner Recital Hall, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $30, $15 students. Oakland University Campus, 371 Varner, Rochester. (313) 335-3300 or cmsdetroit.org.

As We Divide with Spirit Breaker, Our Vices and more at Crofoot Ballroom, metal/rock, 4 p.m. Sun. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Deaf Poets and the Creepos at Kelly’s Bar, garage/rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $5. 2403 Holbrook, Hamtramck. (313) 872-0387.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

DJ Jazzy Jeff at Necto, 9 p.m. Thurs. $15-$20. 516 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-5835.

FRIDAY

Stacey Pullen at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Claude Von Stroke with Chuck Flask and Rickers at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $30. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Martin Jensen at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Johnny Manhattan” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $28-$43. 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Rodney Laney at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Motor City Comedy Festival, Thurs.-Mon. Various venues in Detroit and Hamtramck. Visit motorcitycomedyfest.com.

“Strawberry — What Party?” at Adray Auditorium Fine Arts Center Building at Henry Ford College, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $24. 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. (248) 660-7629 or brownpapertickets.com.

“Calendar Girls” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Oct. 14). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

“A Human Being Died that Night” at Outvisible Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through Oct. 14; Oct. 15 performance at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History). $30-$35 opening night, $25 most nights, pay-what-you can on Mondays. 18614 Ecorse, Allen Park. (313) 355-8340.

“Life Sucks” at Open Book Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Sept. 30). $20, $15 seniors and students. 1621 West Road, Trenton. (734) 288-7753.

Jackie Flynn at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $14 in advance, $16 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

SATURDAY

“Broadway Music on Tour” with Terry Barber at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $43-$58. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

Film Noir Festival at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $10 each night, $25 weekend pass (includes meet-and-greet with Eddie Muller at 6 p.m. Sat.). 17360 Lasher, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair in Downtown Ferndale, 3-7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. W. Nine Mile between Woodward and Allen, Ferndale. funkyferndaleartfair.com.

Dlectricity, a light and art installation in Midtown Detroit, 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. Free. Woodward in Midtown, Detroit. dlectricity.com.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Harvest Huzzah at Michigan Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $22.95, $20.95 seniors and students, $13.95 ages 5-12. 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly. michrenfest.com.

SATURDAY

Great Lakes Bat Festival with activities, speakers, live animals, games and more at Michigan Science Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Free. 5020 John R, Detroit. (313) 577-8400.

Cattle Baron’s Ball, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, at Cobo Center, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $200-$500. 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit. cbbdetroit.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w7EiPv