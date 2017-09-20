Buy Photo The Dakota Inn Rathskeller in Detroit is celebrating Oktoberfest Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. (Photo: David Coates / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Upcoming food and drink events

The Pink Flamingo: This pop-up farm-to-table meal is family-friendly, pet-friendly and offers vegan and vegetarian options, plus a bonfire and music. 6-10 p.m. Thurs. 2746 Vermont, Detroit. facebook.com/pinkflamingodetroit.

Oktoberfest at Redford Township: Games, bands, food, vendors and more, including a pie-eating contest at 6 p.m. Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Fri. and noon-11 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 15145 Beech Daily, Redford. redfordfestival.com.

Rockin’ the Shores Beer and Music Festival: Michigan breweries including St. Clair Shores’ own Baffin Brewing Company will have beers available, plus live music from Sponge (Fri. night) and Shooter Jennings (Sat. night). 5 p.m. Fri. and 1 p.m. Sat. $35 one day, $60 both days (includes admission and 15 beer samples). 22201 Nine Mile, St. Clair Shores. rockintheshores.com.

Oktoberfest at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church: A variety of German food, beer, wine, bands and dancers. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief efforts. 6-11 p.m. Fri. and noon-11 p.m. Sat. $5. 2225 E. 14 Mile, Birmingham. oslcoktoberfest.com.

Oktoberfest at Dakota Inn: Sing-alongs with live German bands, German food and beer. 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays through Oct. 28. $3 cover. 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722.

Corktoberfest in Corktown: More than 80 beers from big and small breweries, plus food from Corktown restaurants, DJs and games. 1-8 p.m. Sat. $35 (includes admission and 15 beer samples), $50 (includes early admission, T-shirt and 15 beer samples). 2034 Michigan, Detroit. (248) 986-5336 or app.gopassage.com/events/2130.

Oktoberfest at River Rouge Brewing Company: Brats, soft pretzels, beer flights and the release of Applefest Lager. 1-10 p.m. Sat. 406 E. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 802-0555.

Regional Qualifier for Poutinerie Games at Smoke’s Poutinerie: Teams of two can battle in games like “gravy pong” and “poutine pictionary,” or compete in the amatuer poutine-eating contest. Those that score high enough could be the regional winner and get a trip to the finals in Toronto next month. 3 p.m. Sat. 1300 S. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 408-1350.

Sunday Supper Club at Wright & Company: Four Michigan-based sommeliers guide diners through a five-course menu with wine pairings. Hear from Mick Descamps from Red Wagon Wine Shops, Gerry Baker from Wolfgang Puck at MGM Grand Detroit, Justin King of Bridge Street Social (Dewitt) and Wright & Co.’s own Kat Hawkins. 6-8:30 p.m. Sun. $95 per person. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. wrightdetroit.com.

Learn to Bake at Promenade Artisan Foods: Learn the basics of baking in this class for ages 6-10. 4-6 p.m. Tues. $18. 2627 W. Jefferson, Trenton. (734) 307-7061.

Farewell to Autumn Dinner at Chapman House: A family-style menu served with optional wine and cocktail pairings in the rear courtyard. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $75 per person. 311 Walnut, Rochester. (248) 759-4406.

Bourbon Class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about the tastes and history of bourbon from spirits and wine specialist Michael Schafer. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28. $45. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511.

Oktoberfest at Shepherd of the Lakes: German food, beer and music. 5-11 p.m. Sept. 30. Free admission. 2101 S. Hacker, Brighton. (810) 227-5099.

Beer 101 at HomeGrown Brewing Company: Advanced Cicerone Annette May will teach a class in beer tasting techniques that explores different styles of beer. Class includes appetizer and six beers to taste. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 1. $15. Email marie@homegrownbrewco.com to register. 28 N. Washington, Oxford. (248) 800-4244.

Savor Detroit at Great Lakes Culinary Center: For five nights, two area chefs will team up for a multicourse dining experience with wine. Pairings are Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla of Voyager with Alex Knezevic of Verticle on Oct. 2; Rebecca LaMalfa of Standby and Kate Williams of Lady of the House on Oct. 3; Jordan Hoffman of Parc and Joe Flores of Peterboro on Oct. 4; Ernesto Antopia of Cafe Cortina and Craig Myrand of Diamonds on Oct. 5; Michael Barrera of Prime + Proper and Joe VanWagner of Bistro 82 on Oct. 6. $125 per person, per dinner. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. savordetroit.com.

Sappori D’Autunno Tuscan Harvest Dinner at La Dulce: The Wine and Dine Series presents a six-course dinner with wine pairings and an aperativo specialty drink. 6 p.m. Oct. 5. $95. 2 Washington, Detroit. bit.ly/WDTuscan.

Wine Tours of Michigan Motorcoach Tour: Visit Burgdorf’s Winery, Hoffman Farms, Fieldstone Winery and Midtown Brewing in one day. Ticket includes lunch at Midtown Brewing. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Departs from former K-Mart parking lot at Rochester and Avon roads, Rochester Hills. winetoursofmichigan.com.

Oktoberfest at Axle Brewing Co.: Tickets include unlimited German-influenced food like pretzels, beer-braised brisket, brats and more, plus two beers and a keepsake stein. Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 14. $35. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. event.pingg.com/AxleOktoberfest.

Loving Spoonful pop-up at joebar: Chefs James Rigato (Mabel Gray) and Shawn Loving (a Schoolcraft College instructor) will prepare a meal of comfort food to benefit Regenerate Detroit. Former Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy will host the event. 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. $100, all inclusive. 23839 John, Hazel Park. regeneratedetroit.brownpapertickets.com.

Restaurant briefs

■Don Hammond of Ann Arbor is the new chef at Wolfgang Puck Steak at MGM Grand Detroit. He’s worked at Parm in New York City and had been a corporate chef for Metro Detroit’s Peas & Carrots Hospitality. The casino is at 1777 Third, Detroit. Call (877) 888-2121.

■The Pretzel Bell and other Ann Arbor restaurants are kicking off a monthlong fundraiser for breast cancer research. Look for “See Pink” items on menus; a portion of sales will benefit the Breast Care Center throughout October.

■Phoenicia, 588 S. Old Woodward in Birmingham, started serving Sunday brunch last month 11 a.m.-3 p.m.. Highlights include a Lebanese omelet and Lebanese hash, plus eggs, small plates and salads. Call (248) 644-3122.

■Texas de Brazil has expanded hours at its downtown Detroit location and is now open for lunch Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in addition to Wed.-Fri. The full rodizio-style menu is $24.99 per person. Get the 50-item salad bar only for $19.99 at lunchtime. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is at 1000 Woodward. Call (313) 964-4333.

■bd’s Mongolian Grill is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Throwback pricing runs through Thursday and this weekend get two free kids meals per adult entree at participating restaurants. bd’s Mongolian grill opened its first restaurant at 430 S. Main in Royal Oak in 1992. Visit gomongo.com for information.

